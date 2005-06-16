Video Card Decision HELP!!

PC Hardware forum

by law_john / June 16, 2005 11:28 PM PDT

I have been in the market for a new video card but cannot decide which card is the best for my money. I've been looking at nVidia's 6600, 6600GT, 6800, 6800LE (what does LE mean)? Also I have been looking at ATI's X700, X800, and X800 Pro, any suggestions for a PCI-e card under $300?

Thanks-

$$$
by AKonny47 / June 17, 2005 2:03 AM PDT

alright, your best bang for your buck nvidia card is for sure the 6600GT. this card is an excellent performer and can be found for under $200

ATi, go with the x800xl. this card is one of us gamers favorites as it offers supreme performance, and can be found for $300, go to newegg, and find power colors.

comparing them both, the nvidia is just under the x800xl performance, and under its price also.

IMO, definately choose the x800xl or, like i'm doing, wait for the 7800's from nvidia, they will have 7800GT which is what i'm waiting for, and ATi's 600 series. they wont be under $300, but will, should at least, offer extreme performance, esp. the ATi which is going to be out next year, and nvidia which is soon.

konny

RE:
by damasta55r / June 17, 2005 5:09 AM PDT

6800GT when prices drop...

Thanks
by law_john / June 17, 2005 7:19 AM PDT
In reply to: RE:

I'm either getting a x800xl or 6800GT, I think the new cards are gonna be too $$ for me.

Thanks for the help

(NT) (NT)truely, either one you choose will be good and powerful
by AKonny47 / June 17, 2005 8:30 AM PDT
In reply to: Thanks
Read reviews
by martinaggie01 / June 18, 2005 1:04 AM PDT
In reply to: Thanks

That is what I did.
The 800xl outperforms the GT in most situations.
The GT also runs hotter, but has the ability to be slightly OC'd more than the 800xl.

I honestly like both cards (and have always leaned toward Nvidia), but this time around I would go with the 800xl for overall performance and better heat control.

How do you OC video cards?
by law_john / June 18, 2005 11:02 AM PDT
In reply to: Read reviews

People always talk about it, how bad is it for the card. I can OC my CPU but what program can you use to OC a video card?

Cooling...
by Falcon978 / June 17, 2005 1:57 PM PDT

NVidia is faster, but ATI has better cooling. You will need to keep that in mind with whatever card you choose!

Have Fun

Jeff

