Video Card Decision HELP!!

alright, your best bang for your buck nvidia card is for sure the 6600GT. this card is an excellent performer and can be found for under $200
ATi, go with the x800xl. this card is one of us gamers favorites as it offers supreme performance, and can be found for $300, go to newegg, and find power colors.
comparing them both, the nvidia is just under the x800xl performance, and under its price also.
IMO, definately choose the x800xl or, like i'm doing, wait for the 7800's from nvidia, they will have 7800GT which is what i'm waiting for, and ATi's 600 series. they wont be under $300, but will, should at least, offer extreme performance, esp. the ATi which is going to be out next year, and nvidia which is soon.
konny
I have been in the market for a new video card but cannot decide which card is the best for my money. I've been looking at nVidia's 6600, 6600GT, 6800, 6800LE (what does LE mean)? Also I have been looking at ATI's X700, X800, and X800 Pro, any suggestions for a PCI-e card under $300?
Thanks-