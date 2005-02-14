Video Capture Cards

Thank you for including the links to the sites.
I think the Canopus ADVC100 is the better choice, since it will do analog to digitial conversion then you can capture the video via firewire into Premier. John
I am tasked with digitizing off some of our old beta / vhs and camcorded footage to mpeg/avi formats and I am looking at a good capture card that will work with Premier and other 3rd party apps. So far these are the 2 I am looking at
WinTV-PVR-350 $199
http://www.hauppauge.com/Pages/products/data_pvr350.html
Canopus ADVC 100 $299
http://www.canopus.us/US/products/advc-100/pt_advc-100.asp
Any advice or recommendations? Mostly Im just going to be hooking up AV Cables and clicking play-record. The first we got (a dazzle) was less than satisfactory. OS XP , 3Ghz, 1gig ram