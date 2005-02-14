Video Capture Cards

Audio & Video Software forum

by Jreese / February 14, 2005 1:08 AM PST

I am tasked with digitizing off some of our old beta / vhs and camcorded footage to mpeg/avi formats and I am looking at a good capture card that will work with Premier and other 3rd party apps. So far these are the 2 I am looking at

WinTV-PVR-350 $199
http://www.hauppauge.com/Pages/products/data_pvr350.html

Canopus ADVC 100 $299
http://www.canopus.us/US/products/advc-100/pt_advc-100.asp

Any advice or recommendations? Mostly Im just going to be hooking up AV Cables and clicking play-record. The first we got (a dazzle) was less than satisfactory. OS XP , 3Ghz, 1gig ram

by jcrobso / February 14, 2005 3:09 AM PST
Thank you for including the links to the sites.
I think the Canopus ADVC100 is the better choice, since it will do analog to digitial conversion then you can capture the video via firewire into Premier. John

Hauppauge
by Oil_Tan / February 14, 2005 7:55 AM PST
Ive never seen a program yet that balked at the 350's capture file. The hardware encoder is the difference.
Ulead comes with, for codeing captured files. 350 likes the first pci slot.

Canopus
by timwerx / February 14, 2005 9:41 AM PST
I use the Canopus ADVC100 converter, and am very happy with the results. It's on the expensive side, but if you're going to be doing lots of video capture, I think it's worth it.

