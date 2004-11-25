Camcorders forum

by funny / November 25, 2004 11:00 AM PST

I am in need of information about the video 8 handycam.
I have tons of the tapes for this handycam full of precious memories. Is there a VHS type convertor that you can purchase to play these back with on your television? I have lost the special adaptor and cannot connect the video cam to the tv. Any help is greatly appreciated.

thank you

Re: video 8 handycam ccd-fx310
by Delaina / November 30, 2004 3:53 AM PST

You can use the same kind of cords that you use to connect your VCR to your TV. You need the white and the yellow one. Then just connect them to the camera and then to the TV and that should work. I have been trying to find a converter for my Hi8 tapes but I do not think they exist. There are some websites though that will do the conversion for you for a price.

Re: video 8 handycam ccd-fx310
by funny / December 6, 2004 5:57 AM PST

Delaina,

Thank you for the info. I will give it a shot tonight and see how it works out for me.

thanks so much!

Re: video 8 handycam ccd-fx310
by CookWithGas / December 13, 2004 11:18 AM PST
