***( original post ) ***We have about a 5 year old Dell P4 running XP. It connected to the internet briefly and then the connection failed. Everything I have tried has not worked. Tried: new network connection, repairing it, reinstall driver. remove device from device manager and reinstall, swapped out network cable, swapped out network card etc. The wire and the jack check out. the other computers get on the net. I am baffled. Any suggestions?



1. The article [Q870700] explains how to troubleshoot problems accessing secure Web pages with Internet Explorer 6 and Service Pack 2:



? Network connectivity issues

? Look for third-party firewall or antivirus programs

? Turn off the pop-up blocker

? Delete the contents of the Temporary Internet Files folder

? Configure security, content, and advanced settings in Internet Explorer

? Use the System File Checker (Sfc.exe) tool to scan all files that are protected by Windows File Protection (WFP)

? Third-party browser extensions

? Create a new user profile



2. Click Start, Run, type ncpa.cpl, and then press ENTER. Click the Local Area Connection in the right window pane and look to see what is displayed at the bottom Details of the first column of the Network Connections context window. You should see a connection, whether connected and firewalled protected, including the network controller and IP Address.



3. It the Details does not show a proper connection, what happens if you repair it? Right-click the Local Area Connection and select Repair which may or may not restores the connectivity of your network connection. Repair operations attempt to refresh the stored data related to the connection and renew registration with networking services. Repair is used to issue broadcast renew of the Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP) address, flush the Address Resolution Protocol (ARP), NetBIOS and domain name service (DNS) local caches, and reregister with Windows Internet Name Service (WINS_ and DNS.)



4. "You receive an error message in Internet Explorer: "Internet Explorer cannot display the webpage" (Q956196)."



5. The article [Q314067] explains the procedure that you can use to troubleshoot TCP/IP issues depends on the type of network connection that you are using and the connectivity problem that you may be experiencing. Use either the instructions in the topic Automated troubleshooting or simply click Start, Run, type netsh diag gui, and then press ENTER.



Note: As instructed, "look for any items that are marked in "RED", expand those categories with the small plus in front, and then view the additional details about what the testing showed" and if you have further question concerning "FAILED" items, included them in your subsequent posts -- any item(s) displayed can be highlighted and copied.

I will try to add some details. In Network Connections it show two an integrated adapter Broadcom 440x 10/1000 and a Linksys NC100 adapter. When the wire ( wire and jack work for a laptop when hooked up to them )is plugged the Braodcom I get a network symbol on the lower left tray with an "X" on it and at the Connection screen it show the Linksis as unplugged. The status on the Broadcom shows connected and working, but it will not connect to the internet/network. When I switch the plug to the Linksys the reverse happens. If I delete the broadcom from the device manager it picks it back up on a reboot. I check TCP/IP address and it checks out. Yet ping fails from another computer on the network ( I guess because there is no connection ). Trying to repair, or set up a new connection does not solve the problem. Devices show to be "working properly".

Could this be a corrupt Windows file? I will have to delete this version because my OEM will not write over an "newer" version ( service pack updates). If I do that will I loose connection to all the programs on this computer, in other words will they all have to be reinstalled?

This is driving me nuts trying to solve this connection issue. I need this computer for my son's homeschooling.

An other ideas PLEASE