verizon plan question

by CtownNightrider / May 28, 2009 6:37 AM PDT

im currently on a family plan but would like to get my own pre paid plan with verizon. our contract ends in august so i want to know if i can buy a nice phone cheap, then switch and avoid the termination fee. would this work?

You should be fine...
by Pepe7 / May 28, 2009 6:53 AM PDT
In reply to: verizon plan question

...as long as you keep paying your bill and don't try to port your current number before your current contract is up in Aug.

Also, where are you going to find a 'nice' phone on the cheap(?) Just curious what you're looking at for pre-paid (and with which carrier??)

cheers,
Pedro

my mistake
by CtownNightrider / May 28, 2009 7:42 AM PDT
In reply to: You should be fine...

oh sorry, i meant that i would renew with the family, get a discounted phone and then switch to a pre paid plan

Nope
by Pepe7 / May 28, 2009 11:51 PM PDT
In reply to: my mistake

Renewing means a new contract, generally w/ Verizon. You can't get the free/heavily discounted phones w/o renewing into a new agreement. Just ride out the contract and find a phone you like via ebay/craigslist. Use that newer phone for your prepaid, as long as the phone you buy/like shares the same network technology as the prepaid service you sign up for.

hth,
Pedro

Verizon
by birdmantd Forum moderator / May 29, 2009 12:42 AM PDT
In reply to: Nope

Verizon is a little more picky about activating non-branded CDMA handsets than T-Mobile or At&t which use GSM. If the device is purchased through E-bay/Craiglist your best bet is to get a Verizon-branded device. If someone buys an unbranded CDMA handset, Verizon can refuse to activate it, that could be a costly mistake.

thanks
by CtownNightrider / May 29, 2009 6:49 AM PDT
In reply to: Verizon

thanks for the answer. well that kind of sucks, i was planning on getting a nice touch screen phone for like $50, but i guess thats not ganna work.

