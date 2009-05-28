verizon plan question

...as long as you keep paying your bill and don't try to port your current number before your current contract is up in Aug.
Also, where are you going to find a 'nice' phone on the cheap(?) Just curious what you're looking at for pre-paid (and with which carrier??)
im currently on a family plan but would like to get my own pre paid plan with verizon. our contract ends in august so i want to know if i can buy a nice phone cheap, then switch and avoid the termination fee. would this work?