Verizon or PCS

The reason you won't be able to get any TDMA phones from AT&T by the end of the year is because AT&T will become Cingular in most markets. I have a friend who's got AT&T (TDMA) and likes it, but plans to go to Sprint PCS because he hasn't heard good stuff about Cingular and I should know that. I have a mother and sister who used to have Cingular and they would be on the phone with them every month when their service would be turned off, even after the bill was paid. I don't know how much longer it'll be before TDMA is eliminated from all services.

If you don't use your phones a lot, Verizon Wireless might be a good choice for family share, but I personally think it's not worth the money. Shop around before you choose a service. If you're looking for a speakerphone, the ones that come to my mind are LG VX3200, an entry level flip phone that's tri-mode. The other is the Audiovox CDM8900, which has a speakerphone and a camera. This would have been my choice only because of tri-mode, but I spotted the Samsung SCH-a650. It's not a speakerphone, but is tri-mode and a reliable phone for me overall. But stay away from Audiovox CDM8600. I've read lots of bad reviews on that and that's why I didn't get that phone.

Your best bet is to look around on the internet for reviews, including this site, and if you go with Verizon Wireless, go to a Verizon Wireless owned store, not the authorized agent stores. You'll almost always get better service from the Verizon Wireless agents than from the authorized agent. Radio Shack screwed me over once and won't go to them for service again. Plus I got attitudes from most authorized agents that I chose the Verizon Wireless owned store to get my Samsung SCH-a650, and was treated better. I don't know about where you live.