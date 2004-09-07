Phones forum

Verizon or PCS

by pphilbin / September 7, 2004 6:02 AM PDT

I am currently with ATT. I busted the antenae on my current TDMA-Cell. If they won't give me a new phone, I need to act quick & go with someone else. I need three things: A. Carrier & B. Plan. C. Phone. I want a color phone (speakerphone would be nice) on a family plan. I use my phone primarily for my job, but since my wife is on the plan with me and she uses local, not sure what plan to get? I don't get that many calls nationwide on my job. What phone would be best for either of these carriers that is good in voice quality, good reception, and doesn't cost an arm for roaming off their network.

Also, what about activation fees, etc.. I'd like to go out the door with 2 or 3 new phones, all activated, under $200.00. Any suggestions?

8 total posts
Re: Verizon or PCS
by hh / September 7, 2004 6:28 AM PDT
In reply to: Verizon or PCS

I have Verizon as a service and am quiet happy with it.
I used to have four ATT (TDMA) services, three of them already switched to Verizon.
If you do not travel much you can go with their all-digital service. A good phone now is the LG VX6000 (2 phones for $100 - promo). This is a camera phone but not sure if it has speakerphone. Also Samsung a670 seems to be a good seller. If you sign a 2 year contract, there is no activation fee. I don't know where you live but I am talking about NY area promos here.
If you travel around alot, you would need a tri-mode phone and there are only a handful of phones available in that category.
I do not know much about PCS, but my brother switched from Sprint to Verizon and he likes it much better now.
One thing I have to say about the ATT local plan in NY area, it has the widest coverage areas of any other carrier (TDMA format). I mean more states such as Mass., PA, etc. are within local areas.
In ATT (TDMA) phones you are down to 3 phones only, and by the end of the year you will not be able to get TDMA phones directly from ATT, you may have to buy them from retail stores.

Re: Verizon or PCS
by dave1973 / September 7, 2004 11:40 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: Verizon or PCS

The reason you won't be able to get any TDMA phones from AT&T by the end of the year is because AT&T will become Cingular in most markets. I have a friend who's got AT&T (TDMA) and likes it, but plans to go to Sprint PCS because he hasn't heard good stuff about Cingular and I should know that. I have a mother and sister who used to have Cingular and they would be on the phone with them every month when their service would be turned off, even after the bill was paid. I don't know how much longer it'll be before TDMA is eliminated from all services.
If you don't use your phones a lot, Verizon Wireless might be a good choice for family share, but I personally think it's not worth the money. Shop around before you choose a service. If you're looking for a speakerphone, the ones that come to my mind are LG VX3200, an entry level flip phone that's tri-mode. The other is the Audiovox CDM8900, which has a speakerphone and a camera. This would have been my choice only because of tri-mode, but I spotted the Samsung SCH-a650. It's not a speakerphone, but is tri-mode and a reliable phone for me overall. But stay away from Audiovox CDM8600. I've read lots of bad reviews on that and that's why I didn't get that phone.
Your best bet is to look around on the internet for reviews, including this site, and if you go with Verizon Wireless, go to a Verizon Wireless owned store, not the authorized agent stores. You'll almost always get better service from the Verizon Wireless agents than from the authorized agent. Radio Shack screwed me over once and won't go to them for service again. Plus I got attitudes from most authorized agents that I chose the Verizon Wireless owned store to get my Samsung SCH-a650, and was treated better. I don't know about where you live.

Re: Verizon or PCS
by JOESTER / October 6, 2004 6:06 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: Verizon or PCS

I HIGHLY RECOMMEND VERIZON WIRELESS. PERIOD. =] . THEY'RE GOOD LOCAL AND ESPECIALLY ESPECIALLY NATIONWIDE ( AMERICA'S CHOICE ) NOW THEY EVEN OFFER NORTH AMERICA'S CHOICE COVERING 3 COUNTRIES.

BEST LUCK

Re: Verizon or PCS
by pphilbin / September 7, 2004 7:53 AM PDT
In reply to: Verizon or PCS

I called up ATT & they wouldn't replace the broken antennae, even if I threatened to go to another carrier. So to another carrier I will go. Do either the VX6000 or A670 have a speakerphone? Which is the newer of the phones? Any other suggestions?

Re: Verizon or PCS
by strykernyc / September 7, 2004 6:12 PM PDT
In reply to: Re: Verizon or PCS

just so u know the LG VX6000 has very bad bugs i wouldnt get it if i were u, i know 2 ppl that have that cell phone and both are having problem and actually one of them their cell phone just stop working u press keys and nothing happens, the other sounds like if u were talking from india using the internet with some program, seriously lol dont get it, look at cnet here they have an article were they show vx6000 has a bug and lg wont fix it. btw if ur antenna is broken u can find like a million of them and way better than original for like $1.99cents all over online. if i were u i would wait for the new samsung coming soon with over 1gb Happy either service is great just expect to pay more for verizon if u want the internet features

Re: Verizon or PCS
by Joao Eduardo Pereira / September 9, 2004 2:04 PM PDT
In reply to: Re: Verizon or PCS

Ok if you r planning to be with verizon i highly recomend you to get motorola v710 i'm starting to like this phone. I has speaker phones, Bluetooth technology, and u can add memorie is really good. Great even records video. Go to verizon store and try it first. Its not that hard when u get use to it. Its nice too. What ever u do don't buy it from radio shack. And it works in most place that motorola t730 dont. List in South of nj.

Re: Verizon or PCS
by electfew / September 24, 2004 3:47 PM PDT
In reply to: Verizon or PCS

Well, in my experience, it's Verizon. They do have the largest network in the country, compaired to the other providers. I read this in Consumer Reports, which I've been getting for many years. I did have Sprint PCS, but they are only good in the cities, forget the country! Also, I've had Verizon now almost 2 yrs. and they have good customer service, which Sprint doesn't.I go to Walmart, and can only get a signal near the Lawn & Garden. So, I text message- that is a great default!You can always get a text thru, if you can't voice. As for a phone, I'm in the market for one myself. I want one with 3 things- tri mode/ speakerphone/ and external window on the outside, so you can see the Caller ID. I guess I'm going with a flip this time, even though I like the old candy bar kind. They are getting rare. Don't want or need a bunch of ringtones, camera, internet, etc. Thats why I have my desktop computer, digital camera, and cordless phone. I want a "phone" not a walking computer. Verizon Wireless online has some good deals now, and I'm gonna go to Radio Shack tomorrow and see what they look like. I'm thinking of the LG VX3200 or the Samsung SCH-a650. I want to see the font easily, I am in my mid 40's. Really, are we ever going to stop putting all our gadgets together? Camera phones aren't allowed in some places also, which is a consideration. I did find a phone that met all my needs, but can't find where to buy it. It was the LG VX2000. I'll let you know what I find.

