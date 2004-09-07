Verizon or PCS

I have Verizon as a service and am quiet happy with it.
I used to have four ATT (TDMA) services, three of them already switched to Verizon.
If you do not travel much you can go with their all-digital service. A good phone now is the LG VX6000 (2 phones for $100 - promo). This is a camera phone but not sure if it has speakerphone. Also Samsung a670 seems to be a good seller. If you sign a 2 year contract, there is no activation fee. I don't know where you live but I am talking about NY area promos here.
If you travel around alot, you would need a tri-mode phone and there are only a handful of phones available in that category.
I do not know much about PCS, but my brother switched from Sprint to Verizon and he likes it much better now.
One thing I have to say about the ATT local plan in NY area, it has the widest coverage areas of any other carrier (TDMA format). I mean more states such as Mass., PA, etc. are within local areas.
In ATT (TDMA) phones you are down to 3 phones only, and by the end of the year you will not be able to get TDMA phones directly from ATT, you may have to buy them from retail stores.
I am currently with ATT. I busted the antenae on my current TDMA-Cell. If they won't give me a new phone, I need to act quick & go with someone else. I need three things: A. Carrier & B. Plan. C. Phone. I want a color phone (speakerphone would be nice) on a family plan. I use my phone primarily for my job, but since my wife is on the plan with me and she uses local, not sure what plan to get? I don't get that many calls nationwide on my job. What phone would be best for either of these carriers that is good in voice quality, good reception, and doesn't cost an arm for roaming off their network.
Also, what about activation fees, etc.. I'd like to go out the door with 2 or 3 new phones, all activated, under $200.00. Any suggestions?