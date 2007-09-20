Internet Service Providers forum

General discussion

Verizon Fios w/ Yahoo - Major computer (WinXP) Slowdown now

by Herbo13 / September 20, 2007 2:42 AM PDT

Hi everyone. I recently signed onto to Verizon Fios w/ Yahoo services for my Dell 4700 (Win XP) and have experienced major slow down with computer (not the Internet Connection) since. I have the Verizon Browser, Y! Messenger, Y! Online Protection, etc. (the works) installed and everything runs a little slower (especially when starting programs up or even trying to access MY PICTURES ie). I also noticed that when I try to run the Sims2: Bon Voyage through the EA Downloader it takes about 5 minutes to even start up (with all non-essential services closed). I have plenty of free space, get the MS Updates, Update the Verizon Browser and Y! utils oftem, Defrag regularly and use CCleaner to keep things tight, but nothing seems to help. Also when I clear the Yahoo! Start up items in MSConfig, they always reappear! Is there any workaround or solution to this problem so things can get back up to speed? Thanks in Advance!

Dell 4700
Win XP, 2 GB Ram, 160 GB Hard Drive, Pentium Intel 4 (3.4 GHz)

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Verizon Fios w/ Yahoo - Major computer (WinXP) Slowdown now
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Verizon Fios w/ Yahoo - Major computer (WinXP) Slowdown now
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
Does this Y! Online Protection have a Dashboard Module?
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / September 21, 2007 12:26 AM PDT

If so, I suspect it is that which is slowing the computer down.

From the name of the protection, (online), and from a previous description I have seen of Y! Online Protection, I would guess that every time your computer attempts to open a program's .exe file, the online protection suite is checking it online for viruses. That means it has to go to its internet database to check for details of that exe file to see if it fits the matched description. I doubt it is sending the exe file away for checking as that could take a much longer time, but even so, online checking is going to slow down things considerably.

The Dashboard module can be disabled in msconfig, but to me that would negate the reason for having it in the first place.

It's not an anti-virus and anti-spyware option I would have opted for.

Mark

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Good Call!!
by Herbo13 / September 21, 2007 2:52 AM PDT

Thank you, Mark. Probably is that Y! Online Protection, now that you've explained it (I just took it because it came with the Y! Verizon Package). I'll have to uninstall the Y! Online Prot, put back in my Panda AV and see if it changes. Hopefully this will clear it up!!Thanks again!
Jeff

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Internet Service Providers forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.