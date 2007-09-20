Verizon Fios w/ Yahoo - Major computer (WinXP) Slowdown now

If so, I suspect it is that which is slowing the computer down.
From the name of the protection, (online), and from a previous description I have seen of Y! Online Protection, I would guess that every time your computer attempts to open a program's .exe file, the online protection suite is checking it online for viruses. That means it has to go to its internet database to check for details of that exe file to see if it fits the matched description. I doubt it is sending the exe file away for checking as that could take a much longer time, but even so, online checking is going to slow down things considerably.
The Dashboard module can be disabled in msconfig, but to me that would negate the reason for having it in the first place.
It's not an anti-virus and anti-spyware option I would have opted for.
Mark
Hi everyone. I recently signed onto to Verizon Fios w/ Yahoo services for my Dell 4700 (Win XP) and have experienced major slow down with computer (not the Internet Connection) since. I have the Verizon Browser, Y! Messenger, Y! Online Protection, etc. (the works) installed and everything runs a little slower (especially when starting programs up or even trying to access MY PICTURES ie). I also noticed that when I try to run the Sims2: Bon Voyage through the EA Downloader it takes about 5 minutes to even start up (with all non-essential services closed). I have plenty of free space, get the MS Updates, Update the Verizon Browser and Y! utils oftem, Defrag regularly and use CCleaner to keep things tight, but nothing seems to help. Also when I clear the Yahoo! Start up items in MSConfig, they always reappear! Is there any workaround or solution to this problem so things can get back up to speed? Thanks in Advance!
Dell 4700
Win XP, 2 GB Ram, 160 GB Hard Drive, Pentium Intel 4 (3.4 GHz)