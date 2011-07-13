Verify Processor and Features in HP Mini 210-3000 Netbook?

Hi,



I recently bought an HP mini 210-3000 netbook directly from the HP website. According to what I read there, it's supposed to have GPS capability built into the processor, and come with HP Navigator software. I've looked everywhere on the netbook, and can't find the GPS or Navigator anywhere. I've spent literally hours on the phone and chat with HP, and the support hasn't been very helpful. For example, they ran a chkdsk scan on the netbook in one of the support sessions that I let them take control of the netbook. Chkdsk? What does that have to do with GPS? Perhaps someone can explain this.



Anyway, I need a way to independently verify whether or not these features actually are on my netbook, and, if they are, how to access and configure them. My order receipt say that the processor is an "Intel(R) Atom(TM) Processor N455 (1.66GHz, 512KB L2 + Intel(R) Graphics Media Accelerator 3150." This info is copied directly from my receipt.



So the way it's been left as of Tuesday aftenoon is that I was told that HP needs to do further research, and that I won't have an answer for one or two days. If they can't help me, I'm really stuck b/c I need the netbook to be working on Friday.



Can anyone help me query the netbook to find out if this is indeed processor I have, and then to find out if the GPS and Navigator are embedded?



Also, can someone help me verify that 210-3000 is a valid HP model number?. Most other listings for the 210 netbook that I have seen have letters after the 3000, like Mini 210-3000 XXX XX, and mine doesn't. I also don't find the exact model number 3000, but only model numbers like 300x or 30xx. The 3000 seems to indicate the series number, and not refer to a specific model number.



I do want to say that I'm not very technical, but my would appreciate any info anyone might be able to provide, even if it is technical. I'll do my best to sort it out.



I also want to say to anyone from HP who might be monitoring this forum, that I am very, very disappointed in the support I've received :-(, and I need to get this resolved by the Friday for a special project that I can't postpone. Can you assist me, or tell me where to go for assistance?



I did put a copy of the post in the appropriate HP support forum.



Can anyone help?