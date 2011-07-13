Laptops forum

General discussion

Verify Processor and Features in HP Mini 210-3000 Netbook?

by jainagray / July 13, 2011 2:54 AM PDT

Hi,

I recently bought an HP mini 210-3000 netbook directly from the HP website. According to what I read there, it's supposed to have GPS capability built into the processor, and come with HP Navigator software. I've looked everywhere on the netbook, and can't find the GPS or Navigator anywhere. I've spent literally hours on the phone and chat with HP, and the support hasn't been very helpful. For example, they ran a chkdsk scan on the netbook in one of the support sessions that I let them take control of the netbook. Chkdsk? What does that have to do with GPS? Perhaps someone can explain this.

Anyway, I need a way to independently verify whether or not these features actually are on my netbook, and, if they are, how to access and configure them. My order receipt say that the processor is an "Intel(R) Atom(TM) Processor N455 (1.66GHz, 512KB L2 + Intel(R) Graphics Media Accelerator 3150." This info is copied directly from my receipt.

So the way it's been left as of Tuesday aftenoon is that I was told that HP needs to do further research, and that I won't have an answer for one or two days. If they can't help me, I'm really stuck b/c I need the netbook to be working on Friday.

Can anyone help me query the netbook to find out if this is indeed processor I have, and then to find out if the GPS and Navigator are embedded?

Also, can someone help me verify that 210-3000 is a valid HP model number?. Most other listings for the 210 netbook that I have seen have letters after the 3000, like Mini 210-3000 XXX XX, and mine doesn't. I also don't find the exact model number 3000, but only model numbers like 300x or 30xx. The 3000 seems to indicate the series number, and not refer to a specific model number.

I do want to say that I'm not very technical, but my would appreciate any info anyone might be able to provide, even if it is technical. I'll do my best to sort it out.

I also want to say to anyone from HP who might be monitoring this forum, that I am very, very disappointed in the support I've received :-(, and I need to get this resolved by the Friday for a special project that I can't postpone. Can you assist me, or tell me where to go for assistance?

I did put a copy of the post in the appropriate HP support forum.

Can anyone help?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Verify Processor and Features in HP Mini 210-3000 Netbook?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Verify Processor and Features in HP Mini 210-3000 Netbook?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
7 total posts
Collapse -
No. That's a CTO model.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 13, 2011 3:54 AM PDT

It's customizable and does not have to include GPS. They may put a standard software pack on it and could confuse a new PC user.

Head to HP.COM and start a chat with them about your order.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
What's A CTO Number?
by jainagray / July 13, 2011 6:38 AM PDT

Hi, Bob:

I looked up the acronym CTO, and that's what I did -- went through an entire ordering process where I custom configured the netbook step by step on the HP web site, b/c I wanted extra RAM, and a better display as well. It didn't ask about the GPS, but I wasn't worried, b/c the GPS is supposed to be embedded in the processor.

I've already had several extensive chats and phone conversations with various levels of HP support. They have been miserably unhelpful, and alarmingly uninformed. I've had to sift through a bunch of bad information from them, along with trying to sort out the problem on my own.

I thought if I posted here, maybe someone who has the same netbook or knows about HP netbooks would be able to assist.

HP support isn't based in the US, so there's a language and cultural barrier to contend with as well.

I'm pretty much out of ideas at this point. I just want everyone to know that HP is quite willing to sell you an expensive customized netbook, but seems quite unwilling, or worse, unable to support it.

I think my only option is to return it, and try to wiggle out of the commitment I have this weekend to use it.

I should have been suspicious when the netbook arrived, having been shipped directly from China!

Can you, or anyone in the forum recommend a non-HP netbook that has GPS, which is the feature I absolutely must have? Hopefully, made in the US? I've searched all over, and can't find one.

J

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: N455
by Kees_B Forum moderator / July 13, 2011 6:58 AM PDT
In reply to: What's A CTO Number?

There's nothing in the specs of the N455 (here at intel: http://ark.intel.com/Product.aspx?id=49491) that tells about GPS. There might be a lot of tablets with this chip and a separate GPS-chip, and there even might be laptops that have a GPS chip built in either standard or configurable. But it's not in the CPU itself.


Kees

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thanks.
by jainagray / July 14, 2011 2:45 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: N455

I do appreciate the help. It seems that my only option is to return the netbook, and try to find one with GPS.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
As noted. GPS is not in that "chip."
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 13, 2011 7:40 AM PDT
In reply to: What's A CTO Number?

GPS so far is some board or feature we add.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thanks
by jainagray / July 14, 2011 2:46 AM PDT

Thanks for the reply. Looks like I will be returning the netbook and looking for one with GPS.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Laptops forum 7 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.