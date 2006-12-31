VB Script Disabled

It is telling you to enable or install VB have you done so.
Recently while trying to install a program I got this message:
"<program name> Submit could not be installed because Visual Basic Script (VBScript) is not installed or has been disabled. Make sure VBScript is installed, turn off script blocking in anti-virus and personal firewall software, re-register VBScript, and install the program."
On top of that Spyware Doctor, Windows Media Player and several other programs no longer work. I've run anti-malware programs and followed the instructon I found here: http://forums.cnet.com/5208-6122_102-0.html?forumID=44&threadID=224910&messageID=2355292
but VBScript still won't work. Please Help!