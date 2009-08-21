Sony forum

General discussion

VAIO VGN-CS325J and Vaio Recovery Center

by climanyc / August 21, 2009 5:47 PM PDT

My uncle has the above mentioned laptop and he wants to give it to one of his relatives. What we are trying to do is reinstall the OS (Windows Vista Home Premium SP1) from the Recovery Discs we created when we first got it, to start off on a clean slate. When he first purchased the laptop the OS prompted him to set things up like language/region options, user accounts etc. So we have been trying to revert to that point where we would have to set up the OS from scratch. When using the Recovery Discs there are 3 options "Restore Drive C:", "Restore Entire System" and "Wipe and Erase Data". We have tried the first two but it does not get us to that initial point that we are trying to get to. Instead everything is installed, there is a generic user account "Administrator" and we did not go through that initial setup that we are trying to get to. I am about to try the third option, but the description for "Wipe and Erase Data" sounds a bit ominous. Ultimately my question is if I choose this option will it get me to that point where I have to set up the OS from scratch? Or will it leave me with a completely blank OS-less (I guess that would be a good thing possibly) hard drive? If not what are my other options?

