Vaio Computer not starting

If the PSU were at fault, you wouldn't get any lights at all, since lights require power.
I'd start by double checking that the IDE cables are firmly in place. It's pretty easy to not get them back on all the way.
Yeah I have had my pc for about 3 years and it has worked fine i have the vaio pcv-rs220, with a kirin-v motherboard, an pentium4 2.6 ghz processor, it has 1 gb ddr ram and the power source model no. is mjpc-180b1. I was trying to install a hard drive fan but it didnt fit in between my hd's (have a 120 and a 200 gb seagate both udma) so I just put everything back how it used to be, however, now my computer wont start. what happens when i push the power button is all of my fans start running except the power source fan the leds that show that cpu and hard drive are working also turn on but the blue led that is used to illuminate the vaio symbol does not. is this a problem with the psu and if it is does it mean the psu must be replaced. help greatly appreciated.