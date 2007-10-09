I must admit that my old Toshiba 5105-s701 has head off to the big "blue screen". For those who don't know, the NVIDIA 440 Go cards in these laptops are known to crap out. Anyhow, I need to buy a new laptop. And I am addicted to UXGA (1600x1200) resolution. I have only owned Toshibas, but with this experience I am hesitant to buy Toshiba again. So I'm asking if anyone has experience with other current UXGA laptops. Also, strangely I can't find any UXGA's on the Toshiba websit. Is UXGA a dead format?
