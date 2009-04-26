In Windows Live Messenger you can customize your name.
The b is for BOLD
The i is for ITALIC
The c is for COLOUR
Download MSN Live Plus!, which is an msn-addon. If you're an MSN user you should use that, you have a lot more options. Options include encryption of chat logs, being allowed to type more characters (1100), etc.
Hopefully that helped -- and sorry for being late haha.
I am very new to Live Messanger. I have noticed that some of my contacts in the list have Bulletien Board Codes in their names, e.g. {c=2}{b}{i}name{/i}{/b}{/c} (here with [] replaced by {}) . Is this an add on or what ? Can anyone please provide some information and details ? Thanks.
