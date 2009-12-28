Using the HT-BD1255 in the USA

Did you wind up buying the HT-BD1255? I'm looking into buying the 1250 but the tall speakers are really what I want. I'm in New York.
I don't understand why this product is not available in USA
I already own a Samsung DLP TV that I am very happy with and wanted to add a Home Theater System also by Samsung. My dilemma is that I want a system with a Blu-ray player and wireless tall-boy rear speakers which I couldn't find in the Samsung U.S. product line.
However, I recently found out that Samsung makes the HT-BD1255 which is exactly what I want, but it is available in Canada and not in the USA. I've found an authorized Samsung dealer in Canada that will ship to the U.S., so I could buy one there, but I'm wondering if the Samsung factory warranty would still be honored?
Canada has the same Blu-ray region as the U.S. and also the same electrical power, so there shouldn't be any reason the system wouldn't work here. I don't understand why Samsung doesn't also sell this product in the USA.
I would really appreciate it if Samsung could shed some light on this and if you see a problem in my buying an HT-BD1255 from Canada to use here in the USA. Is anyone else using the HT-BD1255 in the U.S.?
Thanks,
Rolando