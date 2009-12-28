Samsung forum

by JRoville / December 28, 2009 1:19 PM PST

I already own a Samsung DLP TV that I am very happy with and wanted to add a Home Theater System also by Samsung. My dilemma is that I want a system with a Blu-ray player and wireless tall-boy rear speakers which I couldn't find in the Samsung U.S. product line.

However, I recently found out that Samsung makes the HT-BD1255 which is exactly what I want, but it is available in Canada and not in the USA. I've found an authorized Samsung dealer in Canada that will ship to the U.S., so I could buy one there, but I'm wondering if the Samsung factory warranty would still be honored?

Canada has the same Blu-ray region as the U.S. and also the same electrical power, so there shouldn't be any reason the system wouldn't work here. I don't understand why Samsung doesn't also sell this product in the USA.

I would really appreciate it if Samsung could shed some light on this and if you see a problem in my buying an HT-BD1255 from Canada to use here in the USA. Is anyone else using the HT-BD1255 in the U.S.?

Thanks,
Rolando

5 total posts
HT-BD1255
by -Tolik / December 30, 2009 4:35 AM PST

Did you wind up buying the HT-BD1255? I'm looking into buying the 1250 but the tall speakers are really what I want. I'm in New York.

I don't understand why this product is not available in USA

Using the HT-BD1255 in the USA
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / December 30, 2009 6:17 AM PST

JRoville,

The HT-BD1200 may be the U.S. equivalent, however I believe that particular model is a Sam's Club exclusive. It might be worth a look. I'm not familiar with the service transfer from one country to another. Unless it is specifically listed in the manual as having a transferable warranty, it will likely not be.

--HDTech

The HT-BD1200 is not the same
by JRoville / December 30, 2009 9:10 PM PST

Thanks for the response. The HT-BD1200 is similar to the HT-BD3252 which is widely available here in the U.S., but it also doesn't have the tallboy rear speakers that I'm looking for.

Thanks for the suggestion to check the manual, I was able to download it from your Canada web site:

"This warranty is valid only on products purchased and used in Canada."

That answers my question. I'm not willing to buy it without any warranty. I would have liked to have purchased a Samsung home theater to match my Samsung TV but it looks like I need to move on and find another manufacturer.

I would have thought that Samsung would want to sell its products to as many people as possible. They'll sell HT-BD1255 to a small market in Canada and ignore the biggest market in the world just next door. Go figure.

The HT-BD1200 is not the same
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / November 4, 2010 8:12 AM PDT

JRoville,

Understood. Without getting into a discussion on distribution, products go where retailers buy them. And it's good that you looked and confirmed for your situation. Warranties generally don't cross borders outside of where the product was purchased. That's because different regions have different parts (tuners, NTSC/PAL, content permissions, laws, and other regional variables as well).

But I encourage everyone to get what best fits their needs for today, and appreciate the consideration of your future purchases when we deliver what you want.

--HDTech

