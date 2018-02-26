Using headphones for a tv w/o headphone jack?

Hi, I'm looking for an inexpensive fix to a problem I'm having right now. Is there a product out there that exists to allow me to listen to my 19" Sanyo tv in the bedroom with headphones. Its a typical CRT tv, fairly new, but does not have a headphone jack on the tv. Its connected to a panasonic vhs/dvd combo as well, which also doesn't have a headphone jack on it. I don't want to buy another tv or vhs/dvd player nor do I want to add surround sound or anything like that to the system. Does anyone know of a product or a way to get audio to headphones from a tv w/o a headphone jack? The tv MAY have an audio out feature, but I can't recall right this second and I'm writing it from work.
