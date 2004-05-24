Using A Firewall With A Router? URGENT HELP NEEDED!!!

I've recently bought an ADSL router which has a built-in firewall. However, I tested it with Sygate Security Scan and Symantec Security Check and it failed the stealth tests miserably. None of the ports were stealthed. Some were closed and others open.
I've tried installing Zonealarm and Sygate firewalls, but they have no effect. Ports FTP 21, Telnet 23, Web 80 and ICMP are all open.
My computer was hacked a week or so ago, and the hacker caused a lot of damage, plus my anti-virus found worms including Agobot and Lovsan. I'm not sure if I've managed to finally get rid of the hacker, but surely these open ports are an invitation to hackers and the like? I was still using a USB modem at the time.
I was previously using a Speedtouch ADSL USB modem. It passed the stealth test with flying colours.
I'm getting a new computer in a couple of days and I'm desperate! Would it be best to go back to using my USB modem? I don't want people hacking my new computer as well!
Please help. Thanks.:)
