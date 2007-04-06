My system configuration:
PC
My operating system:
xp pro
Thanks.
Hello,
I downloaded copernic desktop search 2. I have installed several security softwares. Like Norton and Spybot.
After I installed copernic desktop search Spybot gave me a msg... that there is a problem with the registery entrance.
Anyway.... after about 5 minutes my computer stopped working.
I rebooted it, then I uninstalled copernic desktop search 2.
I rebooted my computer again. Then I got a msg... that 'user32.dll' has been moved somewhere... and RTHDCPL.exe won't run.
Anyway... I am not a computer expert... I don't know what is that RTHDCPL.exe does...
My questions are:
Do I need download user32.dll?
If I do need to download user32.dll... where is the best place on the internet I can download it from?
Thank you in advance for your answer.
BonBonish