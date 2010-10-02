"User" Text Looks Bad Compared to "Administrator"

is that this standard user account's display settings are different. If you have never adjusted them to suit you when you created this account and logged in to it for the first time, then the display settings will all be at default.
I'm not sure why Nero doesn't work in an Admin account. There is no special reason why it shouldn't work.
Mark
Hello,
I am the Administrator/User, running Vista Home Premium on my network. Since this is the only computer on this network, I have to have an Administrator account and a Standard User account. I setup Internet Explorer 8 with my Admin. account and everything looks great. After I setup my Standard User account (which I am using now), ALL of the text looks "funny" and different from the text I get while using my Admin. account. Could Internet Explorer 8 affect my non-browsing pages? Even Windows Explorer files/folders text looks different. In general, besides the obvious text, something just looks and feels "strange" between the two accounts. Should I be doing my day-to-day computing as the Adminstrator or as a Standard User? I setup the Standard account because my Nero 9 media software wouldn't "Save" or "Burn" while I was logged in as Admin.
Any suggestions would be appreciated,
Eric