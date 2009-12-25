User restarted slow with light blue, other user unaffected

It looks like the user's account profile is corrupted. If so, you can follow the guidance in Microsoft's KB here;
http://support.microsoft.com/kb/811151
That will show you how to create a new profile, (account), and copy the data from the corrupted profile to the new one.
When all is tested and working well, you can then delete the corrupted profile.
Hope it helps.
Mark
XP wallpaper changed to light blue,no recent programs in start menu, IE 8 always like just installed, strange problems connecting, tried restore, registry tool, virus scan, program list won't generate in in/unin control panel. Switch to other user or choose after start it works fine with XP wallpaper. Seems only one user affected. Delete user?(undesirable). Will problems remain? Would appreciate help from anyone.
Sorry if covered before, tried many search terms. Dell Latitude D600 w/centrino used for young daughters games and limited to barbie, Nickelodeon, Disney, etc. online. Thanks