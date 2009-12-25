Windows Legacy OS forum

User restarted slow with light blue, other user unaffected

by SpringtxBob / December 25, 2009 2:15 PM PST

XP wallpaper changed to light blue,no recent programs in start menu, IE 8 always like just installed, strange problems connecting, tried restore, registry tool, virus scan, program list won't generate in in/unin control panel. Switch to other user or choose after start it works fine with XP wallpaper. Seems only one user affected. Delete user?(undesirable). Will problems remain? Would appreciate help from anyone.

Sorry if covered before, tried many search terms. Dell Latitude D600 w/centrino used for young daughters games and limited to barbie, Nickelodeon, Disney, etc. online. Thanks

Hopefully no need to delete that user yet.
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / December 25, 2009 9:40 PM PST

It looks like the user's account profile is corrupted. If so, you can follow the guidance in Microsoft's KB here;
http://support.microsoft.com/kb/811151

That will show you how to create a new profile, (account), and copy the data from the corrupted profile to the new one.

When all is tested and working well, you can then delete the corrupted profile.

Hope it helps.

Mark

(NT) Thanks much. I'm on it.. Let you know if it works.
by SpringtxBob / December 25, 2009 11:55 PM PST
Thanks Mark
by SpringtxBob / December 26, 2009 6:55 AM PST

Document was a little unclear at points but certainly enabled me to fix the problem. Now I'm re-installing the stuff I thought I may have done to cause it. Happy Holidays!

Glad you're getting it sorted
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / December 26, 2009 7:40 PM PST
In reply to: Thanks Mark

Good work Bob.

It's the nature of these things, guidance is often confusing and we have to become experts to understand it, Happy

Happy holidays to you too.

Mark

