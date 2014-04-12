Use and Activate, 2 Questions

No, as I recall, after the grace period the only thing it will let you do is activate. You'll be locked out of every other function. That 3-day grace period is actually a change MS implemented in SP2 IIRC, it used to lock you out immediately if for some reason the activation key got nuked.



Your networking issue sounds like you have some kind of Internet Connection Sharing setup, where if the first computer isn't turned on to act as a bridge, the second computer doesn't have any kind of useful network signal. This was a feature introduced with XP and then quickly abandoned by MS because it was incredibly flaky and would frequently stop working for like no reason and the only way to fix it was to reinstall the OS. So, while the feature still exists in later versions of Windows, Microsoft does its best to really make you work to find it, and with the flood of cheap routers it's really unnecessary these days.



It honestly sounds like that second computer is probably in need of a fresh OS install, and might even be suffering from some early stages of hardware failure. Given this system looks like it's from the era of bad caps (google it), it wouldn't surprise me if that is a big chunk of your problems. At the very least, you should probably call the number you're given to get someone to try and help with the activation issue. This system should have come with XP, so they should be able to provide an activation code based off the product key sticker that's on the case somewhere. If you don't have that, then I hope you have the original restore media because you're looking at having to reinstall the OS so that the automatic activation for volume license keys can kick in again. If you don't have the restore media, there's always Linux.