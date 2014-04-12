Use and Activate, 2 Questions

After the Activate notice I believe it said there were significant changes, but technically there not, other than it maybe had a bad shutdown and got confused or lost some information. I have had in the past a couple "recovered from serious error" problems. Nothing has been done to this computer not even installing updates or programs in a very long time.
I read about 20 different "Activate XP" Questions using search. Might fall into call MS or MFG category.
1st, If you do not activate XP Home, and let time expire, can you still use the computer IF it is not connected to the internet or networked, to do things ? like Music, Photo Video, Word, Office suites etc ?
2nd, Try to make this short. I had 2 computers networked using internet through a router and cable modem. Months ago my 2nd computer had some issue might be usb related or bad shut down, and now even though I click my use name on start up it changed my desktop and is using a "temp" directory, even though start menu says my username, I thin I can copy from my username and make it work properly. But Today I was trying to connect it to the internet and it would not connect no matter what "repair, unplug every connect and power on modem, reboot computer etc. but Simply plug in my 1st one and it connect right away. So I pulled out the computer to get access to the Ethernet cable and for whatever reason it turned off and rebooted and never pull out the cable or anything might have hit power button with knee or something. So when it restarts it gives me this, "This copy of Windows is not activated" garbage, and ofcourse a "Lets Activate" window. I notice it says "If you want to activate, you can still use Windows, but you will receive periodic reminders. (That don't make sense) Then it says, "After 3 day(s) you must activate Windows before you can continue to use it." (Yes it says Three days, not 30, 60, or 90) What to do ? I got it from a friend who bought it from Walmart years ago, it's a Dell 4500. When I check System properties on the General tab, it says does not say anything about "OEM" or "Genuine" anywhere. Under registered to, it has a 20 digit number divided into 4 sections. if that helps. So Um Help ?