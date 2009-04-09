Audio & Video Software forum

usb soundcard

by radicdude007 / April 9, 2009 6:50 PM PDT

Hi i am looking to get a USB based soundcard for my laptop....i cannot go for the pcmci option cause i only have a 34 express card slot as well as 3 usb ports..i use a sony vaiovgn cr34g with windows vista home prem operating sys....i only need the soundcard for music playback ..not for gaming, movies, recording etc.....from what i searched i found that the "E-MU Tracker Pre USB 2.0"....is pretty good with 192 khs sample rate & 112 SNR....eventhough its more a recording soundcard..i couldn't find anyother USB or expresscard34 souncards with the same specs....my budget is about 150$ to 200$....can you recomend a soundcard with a better preamp for around that budget...my limitaion is that i can only connect it via usb port or expresscard34 slot & use windows vista..thanks a tonne for your time....

Collapse -
Go for that.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 9, 2009 9:33 PM PDT
At over 100 SNR and more why didn't you buy that?

Collapse -
reply go for that
by radicdude007 / April 10, 2009 4:10 AM PDT
ummm that's cause i have only used normal souncards by creative before..they are pretty good & much cheaper....but like mentioned in the thread..my laptop has got limitations..so i am foced to use this USB audio\midi interfaces, which i never used or heard before & are very expensive(usb soundcards are pretty bad quality comared to pci cards)..so i am in a fix & i am looking for some opinions..

Collapse -
Just wondering.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 10, 2009 4:50 AM PDT
Creative only cracked past the 100 SNR a few years ago. Your USB device specs seem quite nice. What's the holdup?

Collapse -
usb card
by radicdude007 / April 10, 2009 6:08 AM PDT
creative had came out with audigy2 ZS or something like that 2 or 3 years ago...its got 110 SNR,192 khz sampling... but its pcmci connected (i have express card slot) & runs only on xp, not vista or would have bought that long time ago
mmmmm ok lemme try to explain the hold u.... 1) i am not buying it off the shelf , i have to ask someone to bring it cause its not available in my place & when you convert my curency into $ it becomes expensive for me...2) last soundcard i bought really sucked(the reviews were great & i knew the kinda product i was buying,still sucked), again asked somebody to bring it & been stuck with it for the last 15 months...so this is gonna be with me for atlesat another year however bad or good it is....3) like i mentioned i am using it for music playback(sometimes i play in clubs) & this is more like a recording devise...& i really dunno what really its all about... the only reason i thought about going for it is the specs are great,its usb connected & runs on windows vista...i havent found all the 3 together in anyother product @ this price so far (150$)..so fingers crossed mate..

