USB restarting my Computer

Your post looks incomplete. XP doesn't support those USB 2.0 ports until later versions and certainly does not have the drivers for this motherboard.
Try this. Find the XP install procedure for this machine. It should include many drivers and more.
Bob
im having a USB issue I just bought a new 775 Asus board for price reasons. I installed XP on it, keyboard, USB mouse, board drivers, sound card, reset the bios to boot from the sata hard drive, everything was fine. even let it sit running for a couple of hours until i turned it off. started it back up, tried to plug in a usb wireless linksys antenna in the back USB port as well and it restarted the computer. i restarted in safe mode, the turned it off, then restarted normally, and now it just restarts after the welcome screen. what did i do wrong?
if i unplug the usb it works fine. stays on for hours until i turn it off. how do i get a wireless signal from the internet if i cant get the usb antenna to work? whats wrong