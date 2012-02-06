Desktops forum

General discussion

USB restarting my Computer

by malito-77 / February 6, 2012 2:48 AM PST

im having a USB issue I just bought a new 775 Asus board for price reasons. I installed XP on it, keyboard, USB mouse, board drivers, sound card, reset the bios to boot from the sata hard drive, everything was fine. even let it sit running for a couple of hours until i turned it off. started it back up, tried to plug in a usb wireless linksys antenna in the back USB port as well and it restarted the computer. i restarted in safe mode, the turned it off, then restarted normally, and now it just restarts after the welcome screen. what did i do wrong?

if i unplug the usb it works fine. stays on for hours until i turn it off. how do i get a wireless signal from the internet if i cant get the usb antenna to work? whats wrong

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: USB restarting my Computer
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: USB restarting my Computer
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
9 total posts
Collapse -
Sounds proper.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 6, 2012 2:51 AM PST

Your post looks incomplete. XP doesn't support those USB 2.0 ports until later versions and certainly does not have the drivers for this motherboard.

Try this. Find the XP install procedure for this machine. It should include many drivers and more.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Wow, look at all those drivers.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 6, 2012 3:31 AM PST
In reply to: Sounds proper.
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
system
by malito-77 / February 6, 2012 2:52 AM PST

asus P5G41t-m LX plus

3.0 Pentium Processor

XP SP3

western digital Caviar Blue Wd10 Ealx 1TB sata Hard drive

HL Data Storage BGC H20N

8GB Kingston 1333 Memory

Antec High Current Gamer 620W ( 1 +12V Rail at 48A)

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
D O A ?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 6, 2012 3:13 AM PST
In reply to: system

I've seen machines fail in numerous ways when you mix XP SP3 and over 4GB RAM.

Didn't this machine's maker talk to you about this issue as well as supply an install procedure?

Nice enough machine but XP may be too hard for folk today to find support. It seems this machine's maker and suppliers have left you hung out to dry.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
Be 100% ready
by Willy / February 6, 2012 3:25 AM PST
In reply to: system

I suspect you have XP, 32-bit version if so as stated to you, it won"t support anything above 4Gb of ram. Further, you may have other issues as to the mtrbd. it needing the latest bios update just to keep it up to date as well. Though, you may not need it, its a good thing to do. As for XP, that wasn't native for every mtrbd. out there for USB drivers. You don't need it under XP, but the mtrbd. has to be 100% ready. Going to MS updaqte service is still required, which should be done before again adding anything. If you hadn't check the device mgr. for anything out of place. Any h/w(red/yellow flags) will need attention before you add yet anything else or attach. Once that is al settled, then add any USB devices, you may try another USB port as well. if none of this finally helps, then is possible return the mtrbd., there's something wrong, but you shouldnn't be stuck figuring it all out, other than explained already here.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (2)
Collapse -
USB reply question
by malito-77 / February 6, 2012 11:53 PM PST
In reply to: Be 100% ready

so should I just go get windows 7? will that fix all my issues? is that the easiest route? what other option would i have?

if i do windows 7, should i have everything back out unplugged when i install it, or shoudl I have is as is and just load it?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
No. It doesn't. Why?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 7, 2012 12:16 AM PST
In reply to: USB reply question

Even with Windows 7 I find myself looking for motherboard and other drivers. You do bring up a good point. Did Microsoft blow it with Windows 7 over drivers? That is, is it asking too much today of everyday folk to embark on driver hunts?
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Do what you have to do...
by Willy / February 7, 2012 2:58 AM PST
In reply to: USB reply question

There simply is no guarantee that having Win7 will be the cure-all. It does however provide if the h/w are recent release and/or very popular that Win7 could be an easier install. Win7 will on its own supply what is called "native drivers" that provide a generic install. Win7, 64-bit version will accept the 8Gb you had before as well. But, again if the h/w manufacturer offers Win7 ready drivers(driver disc, mtrbd.), then that's a go. As for the USB issue, this yet another area to resolve. That shouldn't be a OS concern overall. Things just get more complicated as time goes on and you have to look at all venues of an installation. What were the results of checking the device mgr.?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Back to Desktops forum 9 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.