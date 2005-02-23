USB/Motherboard problem

Well trying to replace a mother board from a dell and I can imagine it is older?? would be a chore in itself. There is one way you can keep the old one, by getting a pci card for usb.Or if you have your mind set perhaps building a new puter would be not so far out of line. Any way you wish to go a look here http://www.tomshardware.com would be a good start/.
My USB ports recently went bad, and I was told I need to replace the motherboard in my Dell Inspiron 1150. Does anyone have any suggestions on motherboard replacement.