USB/Motherboard problem

by jamiejones25 / February 23, 2005 8:52 AM PST

My USB ports recently went bad, and I was told I need to replace the motherboard in my Dell Inspiron 1150. Does anyone have any suggestions on motherboard replacement.

LOL
by Ross / February 23, 2005 9:13 AM PST

Well trying to replace a mother board from a dell and I can imagine it is older?? would be a chore in itself. There is one way you can keep the old one, by getting a pci card for usb.Or if you have your mind set perhaps building a new puter would be not so far out of line. Any way you wish to go a look here http://www.tomshardware.com would be a good start/. Wink

Questions
by Stan Chambers / February 23, 2005 12:43 PM PST

Jamie: How did you determine that the usb ports are bad?
What, if any, symptoms are present?
What status does Device Manager report?
Are the latest drivers installed for your motherboard?

answers
by jamiejones25 / February 24, 2005 1:37 PM PST
In reply to: Questions

I spent hours on the phone with Dell tech support diagnosing the problem. The only real issue is the fact that my USBs won't work. The device manager doesn't show any problems, and everything is up to date as far as I can tell.

usb problems
by Stan Chambers / February 24, 2005 3:09 PM PST
In reply to: answers
