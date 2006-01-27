Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

USB HP printer error message - Win 98SE

by cocothompson / January 27, 2006 4:35 AM PST

When I enter a print command I get the following error message: "Error writing to USB/Deskjet_990c/MY26H1C099LG for the printer(hpdeskjet 990cseries). Printer not ready. Make sure it is turned on & online".
The only way I've been able to get around the problem is to remove the USB cable from the PC and re-connect it so I can print.
I've checked the HP diagnostics site but can't find a remedy for this.
Any help would really be appreciated.
Louise Thompson

registry restore may or may not help (your other post)...
by reefurbb / January 28, 2006 12:27 AM PST

Are you spyware clean? Have you scandisked and defragged?
With printer plugged in, W98Se boot is suppossed to see and load it. That you have to unplug and replug it (hot) means it will then properly load.
You're not using a combo printer-scanner? If so, there may have developed a port conflict of loading the scanner first.
After you boot, with printer on, look in Device Manager for device problems. Then start-settings-printers, to see if your printer is loaded...

HP to USB
by britannica / February 1, 2006 8:26 AM PST

When setup the program for the printer,is something "do not connect the printer now " ? Just delete the printer,off and on the computer,setup again from CD WITH THE POWER ON PRINTER, after few seconds go to ADD PRINTER and enter to speedup processing.This is in case the printer is OK.

