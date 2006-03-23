USB Controllers Missing

PC Hardware forum

by amylouise1 / March 23, 2006 12:54 AM PST

When I expand the Universal Serial Bus Controllers tab only the USB root hubs are showing. I have on board USB1 and a USB2 card.
I removed the card and restarted the computer with no card in and still no controller listed for the onboard USB. I then replaced the USB2 card and restarted. It loaded the root hubs but no controllers.
I tried another PCI slot and then also another USB2 card, no luck still.
When I go to system information it shows the NEC PCI to USB Enhanced Host Controller and the NEC PCI to USB Open Host Controllers are ok but I cannot get them listed in device manager so I do not know if the hubs are working as USB2 or USB1.
I am in the UK using XP sp2 with all critical and recommended updates except one.
I don?t know if this is a clue to my problem but if I install Microsoft Security Bulletin MS05-047, which is Security Update for Windows XP (KB905749), I lose everything in network connection folder and device manager is blank when I open it.
When I noticed it was blank I found the answer was to uninstall the security update on C-NET site and Google.
But I did all the above after uninstalling the update, as it was only then I noticed the controllers were missing. I have spent days searching for answers on C-NET, Google and USB Man sites with no luck. CAN ANYONE HELP PLEASE.
Thanks

Sorry.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 23, 2006 12:59 AM PST

But that's a stumper. I don't know the make or model or if you installed the latest motherboard drivers.

Bob

Missing Controller
by amylouise1 / March 23, 2006 1:37 AM PST
In reply to: Sorry.

Thanks for a speedy reply.
Computer is a E-Machine 330
Board: TriGem Computer, Inc. TriGem System Board
BIOS: Phoenix Technologies LTD Ver 6.02 10/17/2001
Intel(R) 82810 chipset

Downloaded a file from Intel that checked and said no files from them was needed but have not been able to find out a site to check if the bios needs updating. E-Machines site not much help.

Did you ..?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 23, 2006 2:03 AM PST
In reply to: Missing Controller

a. See if the BIOS has an enable USB feature?
b. Try the Intel .INF anyway?

-> The Intel

Yes I did
by amylouise1 / March 23, 2006 2:27 AM PST
In reply to: Did you ..?

One of the first things I looked at.
These were the controllers listed.
Intel(r) 82801AA USB Universal Host Controller
NEC PCI to USB Enhanced Host Controller (B1)
NEC PCI to USB Open Host Controller
NEC PCI to USB Open Host Controller
This is from the the Belarcs advisor run on Jan 1st 2004.
Now it has none listed.
Will let you know how I get on with inf File.

No Luck
by amylouise1 / March 23, 2006 4:06 AM PST
In reply to: Yes I did

Installed the Intel file (infinst_autol.exe) INTEL CHIPSET SOFTWARE INSTALLATION UTILITY after running it says you have successfully updated. It does not prompt you to restart but restarted anyway (Rerun it twice When no joy)
Nothing changed in Device Manager. If you look at devices by connection there is no plus tab at PCI bus as I have in other computer is this another rather large clue as to what is wrong. Of course my other computer lists all items plugged into PCI slot etc. Graphics, sound, USB.
Any ideas out there PLEASE.
Thanks

These 810 machines are getting old...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 23, 2006 4:12 AM PST
In reply to: No Luck

I wonder if the board failed? I have to take it at your word you did look at the BIOS settings, USBMAN.COM's comments. I only offer what little I do besides what's at usbman.

You may have to start over? How's your backup? Current? Ready to start over?

Bob

USB is enabled
by amylouise1 / March 23, 2006 6:30 AM PST

USB is enabled and being used for Bluetooth and wireless internet connection but as I said in my first post there is no way of knowing if they are usb1 or 2.
Will have to wipe and restart if no joy but only as last resort. Hate to be beaten by a machine.
Thanks anyway.

Slow down...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 23, 2006 6:40 AM PST
In reply to: USB is enabled
Still here
by amylouise1 / March 23, 2006 6:55 AM PST
In reply to: Slow down...

USBMAN states it is only USB2 if it has the enhanced controller but, as it has no controllers listed that does not help. ( I am presuming they can only be USB1)
Been to the Microsoft page you suggested before uninstalling the security update did what they suggested but it did not work. The only thing that did was as I said uninstalling the fix. Device manager is not blank anymore but has all things plugged into PCI slots missing.
Display adaptor not listed in Device Manager but it is listed correctly in Display Properties. 5.1 Sound card not listed but works correctly. And as I said root hubs are listed and shows the device plugged into them but no controllers.
PCI BUS as I said has no plus to expand in view by connection so maybe I am looking reinstalling from scratch. Going to try a few more days to see if any luck finding a solution.
Thanks for help anyway.

How about the make/model of the card?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 23, 2006 7:00 AM PST
In reply to: Still here

Then we can check the card's USB version. Also, the onboard i810 based hubs are definitely USB 1.1.


Bob

Card info
by amylouise1 / March 23, 2006 7:25 AM PST

Bought both cards I tried were bought from Maplins (AT DIFFERENT TIMES SO NOT FAULTY BATCH). Website listed as www.avlab.com.tw for drivers. Had downloaded and run them a few days ago. The computer I am trying to fix is my husbands one. I am using the same card in my computer with no problems at all.
www.maplin.co.uk PRODUCT NO> ZM59P.
I know the onboard is USB1. Few years old but been reliable till now.

There's a clue.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 23, 2006 8:12 AM PST
In reply to: Card info
USB Controllers
by amylouise1 / March 23, 2006 8:38 AM PST

I said in this first post that controllers are not listed so no drivers are there to uninstall have uninstalled root hubs and let windows redetect and install them still nothing.
I think that my problem is definitely the PCI bus so maybe a reinstall of complete system is my only option unless someone knows of a fix.
Thanks for all your ideas though.

The PCI bus if missing should have been...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 23, 2006 8:51 AM PST
In reply to: USB Controllers

Affected by the intel .INF or chipset drivers.

-> Let's tackle this another way. What's not working? If it's just the device manager, why fix it?

Bob

I may have been beaten by a machine.
by amylouise1 / March 23, 2006 11:08 PM PST

The PCI BUS is not missing but has no tab to expand to show the devices connected to it.
If the items are not listed correctly in Device Manager then surely there must be something wrong not just with Device Manager but maybe the PCI BUS itself.
The deeper I dig the more I think maybe it would be better to wipe the computer and start again. At least we will know if it is a computer hardware or software problem.
Would be quicker than my keep looking for probably non-existing fixes.

A note about spyuware.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 23, 2006 11:51 PM PST

First, removing spyware (or pest) does not fix the issue. Next I'm seeing spyware do the darndest things. Altering permissions in registry keys and the effect you report is not beyond the damage I've seen.

The downside is that there are no automatic repair tools for this.

-> Besides what's in the device manager, what is broken?

Bob

Nothing Suspicious
by amylouise1 / March 24, 2006 12:49 AM PST
In reply to: A note about spyuware.

Running Norton Internet Security 2006 so nothing suspicious in there.
Maybe computer is just tired. It has been well used by my husband for the last five years. He has a new one he uses for music games etc on now. He still used the other one occasionally for the older games. He is not happy using it unless everything is listed in the correct place. As I said sound or graphics cards are not listed. Since last night we also used it to download a file from the net using usb wireless adaptor plugged into the card. The download speed was a third of mine when I experimented and downloaded the same file. But you know what its like, you don?t like anything to beat you unless you have a good try first. Thanks for all your ideas though.

My bet is spyware damage.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 24, 2006 12:56 AM PST
In reply to: Nothing Suspicious

If you visit the Security Forum and ask, you can get confirmation that Norton is not enough. I noted a pair of tools that I use to ferret out the pests that Norton ignores.

Sorry to see you miss that one.

-> Yes there are some that will gaze at the device manager as well as not check that hidden devices menu item... but the bottom line is we need to find what's not working first then dismiss the device manager if that's all that is a problem.

Bob

