USB Controllers Missing

When I expand the Universal Serial Bus Controllers tab only the USB root hubs are showing. I have on board USB1 and a USB2 card.

I removed the card and restarted the computer with no card in and still no controller listed for the onboard USB. I then replaced the USB2 card and restarted. It loaded the root hubs but no controllers.

I tried another PCI slot and then also another USB2 card, no luck still.

When I go to system information it shows the NEC PCI to USB Enhanced Host Controller and the NEC PCI to USB Open Host Controllers are ok but I cannot get them listed in device manager so I do not know if the hubs are working as USB2 or USB1.

I am in the UK using XP sp2 with all critical and recommended updates except one.

I don?t know if this is a clue to my problem but if I install Microsoft Security Bulletin MS05-047, which is Security Update for Windows XP (KB905749), I lose everything in network connection folder and device manager is blank when I open it.

When I noticed it was blank I found the answer was to uninstall the security update on C-NET site and Google.

But I did all the above after uninstalling the update, as it was only then I noticed the controllers were missing. I have spent days searching for answers on C-NET, Google and USB Man sites with no luck. CAN ANYONE HELP PLEASE.

Thanks