by Walt H / August 11, 2004 9:01 AM PDT

Just purchased a Lexar USB 2.0 256MB JumpDrive. Anyone know of a password protection program (FREE would be ok also), that can be installed on the USB JumpDrive to proctect data? I want something that can be installed on the JumpDrive itself so there's no need to install a program on every computer the drive is used on, that would not be a practical option for me.

Re: JumpDrive encryption
by ChuckT / August 11, 2004 1:27 PM PDT
In reply to: USB 2.0 JumpDrive

Instead of trying to find a program to 'lock' the JumpDrive, how about just using a small program to encrypt the data?

These programs, that I'm about to name, are all under 1Mb (some are Lots! under) and you can place it on the JumpDrive and use it on whatever computer you need the data decrypted on.
All these programs, and their descriptions, I was able to find on NoNags. You can also go to the authors web location for more info and the programs themselves.

NoNags is a very useful site to discover free, or shareware, software that will not nag you to "pay up"
Check out http://www.nonags.com
------------------------------

TrueCrypt 2.1
for /Win2k/XP (533 kb)
Homepage: http://www.truecrypt.tk/
Author: TrueCrypt
Description: TrueCrypt is a free open-source on-the-fly encryption software for Windows XP/2000/2003.

It can encrypt partitions/devices or create virtual encrypted disks within files.
The only free open-source on-the-fly encryption software that fully supports Windows XP.

The only free open-source OTFE software for Windows XP that provides plausible deniability.

Encryption algorithms: AES (256-bit key), Blowfish (448-bit key), CAST, IDEA, Triple DES.
-------------------------
Advanced File Security 2.3b
for Win9x/NT4/ME/Win2k/XP (280 kb)
Homepage: http://www.osborn-software.de/
Author: Eric P

Collapse -
Re: JumpDrive encryption
by Walt H / August 11, 2004 8:31 PM PDT

Thanks ChuckT.

Collapse -
Re: USB 2.0 JumpDrive
by Willy / August 11, 2004 9:16 PM PDT
In reply to: USB 2.0 JumpDrive

You had a good chance to get a Lexar "SECURE" drive which does what you want. Possible? to return flashdrive and swap it for another Lexar secure drive. Otherwise, check with shareware filebase websites that have various pgms. available for this or that:
http://www.tucows.com http://www.jumbo.com or any other websites

good luck -----Willy Happy

Collapse -
Re: USB 2.0 JumpDrive
by Walt H / August 12, 2004 12:07 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: USB 2.0 JumpDrive

Circuit City has The JumpDrive 256MB Sport by Lexar on sale for $39 after rebate. It's small and I can use it as a keychain.

Collapse -
Re: USB 2.0 JumpDrive
by Willy / August 12, 2004 4:53 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: USB 2.0 JumpDrive

Walt, I already have a 128mb secure jumpdrive from Lexar. I like it very much in transfering files to systems where a CD would have to be burned, etc. and the keydrive is just *darn* handy. Happy -----Willy

Collapse -
Re: USB 2.0 JumpDrive
by Walt H / August 12, 2004 5:18 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: USB 2.0 JumpDrive

Willy,

Does the "security" feature come installed on the Lexar Secure model? I don't remember seeing on Lexar's website a downloadable security application. I'm wondering IF you need to reformat a Secure drive, won't that wipe out the Security Feature and you have no way to download it to put it back?

