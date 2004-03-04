You would have to install a "HUB" since it takes more than wires to turn one port into two...
There's a second issue is that most cases have straight wires from the front panel which isn't rated for USB 2.0 speeds. Be careful about that.
Bob
I want to purchase this pci USB 2.0/Firewire card:
http://www.newegg.com/app/ViewProductDesc.asp?description=15-104-223&depa=0
The card has one internal USB port and the case I want has two front mounted USB ports. Is it possible to turn the one internal USB port on the pci card into two ports so that each USB port on the front of the case can be used?