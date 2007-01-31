US Gaming Law - informational discussion

IMPORTANT- Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the house, is sending a few bills back to congress to "revisit". Among them is the port security bill that Sen. Bill First used to attach the gambling bill & get it passed. If you'd like to express your feelings about the Internet Gaming Law and the fact that this law only pertains to online gambling and doesn't affect bricks and mortar buildings used for bingo, real casinos in Las Vegas or Atlantic City for example, Indian gambling sites, state lotteries, etc. where customers can continue to use ATM cards, credit cards, bank checks, and debit cards, then please contact her here AmericanVoices@mail.house.gov or visit her site http://www.speaker.gov/ & use the link in the top right corner to contact her.



I personally think that if Donald Trump was losing his cash flow due to this new law (or some future law banning gambling altogether, such as they tried with prohibition), this bill would have never been passed. Whether someone is disabled enough to not be able to visit physically any of the currently still legal gaming sites or whether someone just likes the convenience of being able to entertain themselves with online gambling, this law is one that discriminates unjustly against our finding our own methods of entertainment.



With the current bankruptcy laws in place, the argument that too many people are walking away from credit card debt is bogus because if you file bankruptcy today, you are still required to pay off those debts. You don't get the free ride anymore that some used as the reason for banning online gambling. And even if it were the case, by stopping only online gambling, they haven't prevented people from still going into debt at currently legal bricks and mortar buildings. This law will not prevent people from finding other ways to get around the online deterrent they have thrown up, and until someone in the position to change this unfair bill realizes what a farce it was and reverses it...or restricts land gambling as well, including State Lotteries, the law as it stands is discriminatory and lawsuits challenging it will result.



TONI