US Gaming Law - informational discussion

by TONI H / January 31, 2007 8:30 PM PST

IMPORTANT- Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the house, is sending a few bills back to congress to "revisit". Among them is the port security bill that Sen. Bill First used to attach the gambling bill & get it passed. If you'd like to express your feelings about the Internet Gaming Law and the fact that this law only pertains to online gambling and doesn't affect bricks and mortar buildings used for bingo, real casinos in Las Vegas or Atlantic City for example, Indian gambling sites, state lotteries, etc. where customers can continue to use ATM cards, credit cards, bank checks, and debit cards, then please contact her here AmericanVoices@mail.house.gov or visit her site http://www.speaker.gov/ & use the link in the top right corner to contact her.

I personally think that if Donald Trump was losing his cash flow due to this new law (or some future law banning gambling altogether, such as they tried with prohibition), this bill would have never been passed. Whether someone is disabled enough to not be able to visit physically any of the currently still legal gaming sites or whether someone just likes the convenience of being able to entertain themselves with online gambling, this law is one that discriminates unjustly against our finding our own methods of entertainment.

With the current bankruptcy laws in place, the argument that too many people are walking away from credit card debt is bogus because if you file bankruptcy today, you are still required to pay off those debts. You don't get the free ride anymore that some used as the reason for banning online gambling. And even if it were the case, by stopping only online gambling, they haven't prevented people from still going into debt at currently legal bricks and mortar buildings. This law will not prevent people from finding other ways to get around the online deterrent they have thrown up, and until someone in the position to change this unfair bill realizes what a farce it was and reverses it...or restricts land gambling as well, including State Lotteries, the law as it stands is discriminatory and lawsuits challenging it will result.

TONI

My take.
by Angeline Booher / January 31, 2007 9:46 PM PST

Long ago it was said that if all avenues of gambling were either illegal or unavailable, then some people would still bet on which bird flew off a tree limb first.

About 20 years ago bingo games as fund raisers for faith-based institutions were outlawed here.

I didn't realize the Federal Gambling Tax Act had been repealed in 2002.

http://www.legaltext.ee/text/en/X30077.htm

Personally, I think that it should be left to the states to determine gambling laws. Maybe that's because I grew up in horse-racing Kentucky. I think that gambling is legal in 48 states.

As to the internet, I see it as another avenue for those who like to gamble. I agree with you that the Prohibition Days are evidence that those bent on drinking found another way, and would re: gambling.

I saw legal bookie places overseas, which fed the government coffers. Lately, some of those professionals have gone on-line to try to avoid paying taxes.

So, it follows that if the US declared on-line gambling illegal, I wonder how those who place bets via on-line sites run by other countries would be "caught". I'd be wary of dealing with an on-line bookie because of the anonymity of the 'net.

But it's not only betting. There are on-line card games for money. Personally, I'd want to play poker for money face to face. But that's not my call to tell others what to do.

I spend one dollar per week on PowerBall. Happy

Angeline
Speakeasy Moderator
According to some research I've done
by TONI H / January 31, 2007 10:02 PM PST
In reply to: My take.

one of the other issues regarding online gambling has been that the USA doesn't get any of the tax money regarding profits from the site. However, if they hadn't stopped those sites from being based in the USA to begin with, the taxes would have been coming to this country instead all along, just as land based buildings pay. By forcing those sites to go offshore they literally cut off their noses to spite their faces because they never expected the internet to become such a popular means and figured by banning it from the USA from the git-go that more people would show up at the land based buildings to gamble.

Who knew 15 years ago that this wonderful 'invention' would become as every day popular for so many people throughout the world? Rather than roll with the technology and embrace it, it was considered to be a fad that would die quickly and when it didn't, gambling halls made of mortar and brick put the pressure on to get rid of the competition at any cost. It was such an easy thing to accept it and allow the gambling sites to operate from within the USA, but it's so hard for 'back-pedal' decisions to be made by some of these people.

I still believe that lawsuits will result because, as I said, it's discriminatory no matter which way it's presented. Obviously, those lawsuits won't be brought by the gambling sites which are still based offshore and have a tremendous member database by members all over the world. The lawsuits will come from members who live in the USA and have been discriminated against.

TONI

Gambling
by marinetbryant / February 1, 2007 2:32 AM PST

Arkansas has one horse track and one greyhound track. The horse track has races for three months but it remains open for simulcast betting after the regular season. There is an on-line horse betting site which is legal if your state has horse-racing. Why don't states like Arkansas have Off Track Betting offices like some other states. At Oaklawn they have a "sports bar" on one of the floors where you sit down, get alcohol service, hot corned beef sandwiches next to it, the betting windows around the corner and wall to wall TVs that show the races from around the US. But Arkansas doesn't have a lottery! Georgia has a lottery but I can't bet on the horse races in Arkansas. I think if you have on-line gambling it should be based in the US and each state should be able to get taxes from the site, but only the state where the site is or the winner is.

Tom

