Urgent recovery of miniSD needed.

by johnnyboy4ever / February 20, 2007 11:18 AM PST

Not that I think this will have any relevance to my question, but I am on an eMachines m6805 (laugh, it deserves it) laptop, running XP SP2.

Now that that's over, I have a 2gig OEM mini SD memory card. For some stupid reason, if I eject the memory card, w/out and most of the time w/ "safely removing" the device, it erases it, and if I stick it back in the computer, it asks me to reformat it. Usually I just shut down my computer in order to prevent this issue, but currently I lost some very important information...

I'm wondering if there is a possible recovery for this. I have tried like 15 different shareware recovery programs, that don't see anything on the drive. I need one that will work, ASAP.

If you have had this problem before, or are able to replicate it, and have a known solution, please, do tell. I have even contemplated disabling the device in windows in order to eject it. Does someone know of a recovery solution, and hopeful a preventative solution to my problem? All help appreciated.

