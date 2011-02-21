UPnP on Vodafone Huawei K3565 Mobile Modem

Forget Connectify and try again with ethernet or you will trip over firewalls and more.
Hello, I have a Vodafone Huawei mobile modem model K3565 rev2.
I wanted to enable UPnP or just open some ports manually to be able to play online with PS3.
I tried in the software and online then I contacted Vodafone but they told me that it can't be done.
I will appreciate if someone could recommend a turn around, or maybe a third party software that enables this or any other solution.
I'm running win7 pro x64, and connecting the PS3 to the modem through Connectify