Uploading Photos to a website

Hi,
I've recently switched to an iMac running Snow Leopard but have discovered a problem.
I am a franchisee with a company producing virtual tours - I take the photos, upload them to their website and they produce and host the tour for me. I have never had an issue with my windows based laptop but with my iMac, when I try to upload the images the screen just freezes.
I have tried using Chrome and Firefox instead of Safari - same result.
I know that they use Flex as their uploading software if that helps. I have checked and I have my Flashplayer plug-in activated.
Any ideas out there?