by rimo911s / March 16, 2011 7:07 PM PDT

Hi,
I've recently switched to an iMac running Snow Leopard but have discovered a problem.

I am a franchisee with a company producing virtual tours - I take the photos, upload them to their website and they produce and host the tour for me. I have never had an issue with my windows based laptop but with my iMac, when I try to upload the images the screen just freezes.

I have tried using Chrome and Firefox instead of Safari - same result.

I know that they use Flex as their uploading software if that helps. I have checked and I have my Flashplayer plug-in activated.

Any ideas out there?

You are posting a reply to: Uploading Photos to a website
6 total posts
Collapse -
What is the website
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / March 16, 2011 9:48 PM PDT

and what do they say about the requirements for uploading?

P

Collapse -
Upload
by rimo911s / March 16, 2011 10:05 PM PDT
In reply to: What is the website

Upload requirements are images in JPEG format of no more than 2MB size and with Flashplayer plug in active

Collapse -
OK, I wonder what the requirement
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / March 17, 2011 2:52 AM PDT
In reply to: Upload

for Flash Player plugin is, other than being able to see the flash on the page.

what do the company support, if any is available, have to say?

It should not be a requirement for uploading photo's to their site, there are lots of places that do that around the web with no Mac problem

what is the website address

P

Collapse -
Website
by rimo911s / March 17, 2011 8:22 AM PDT

www.i-spy360.com is the website, however you will not be able to log in to the upload page, need to be a franchisee for that

Collapse -
(NT) What do their support people say?
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / March 17, 2011 9:53 PM PDT
In reply to: Website
