Since routers "power" and range is limited by the FCC, you rarely find changing the router will give you much of a boost unless your router is defective or very old.
This is why range is not listed. It's a very level playing field.
How do I get more range? I add a second wifi router as a WAP (see google, use those words) and then I can get 50 feet more by having my WAP 50 feet further away.
Bob
I currently have a DGN2000 Wireless ADSL 2+ Router/Modem, and am looking to upgrade to something with a greater range.
I'd like to stick with NETGEAR simply because I know it's compatible with my internet line and I know the config software, but I'm not too fussed if push comes to shove.
I've been finding it hard to actually work out what the ranges of different modems are as it doesn't seem to be listed under any specs, so I've turned to CNET.
Cheers in advance