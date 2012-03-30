Since routers "power" and range is limited by the FCC, you rarely find changing the router will give you much of a boost unless your router is defective or very old.

This is why range is not listed. It's a very level playing field.

How do I get more range? I add a second wifi router as a WAP (see google, use those words) and then I can get 50 feet more by having my WAP 50 feet further away.
Bob