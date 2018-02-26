Upgrading... Need advise

Hi, I had a long time using digital compact cameras that are Sony's DSC-W7 and DSC-T20 and with larg zoom models like DSC-H1, I had a great experience with the Sony's models that I have and now I'm curious about learning more from the nex big thing that are the SLR cameras, since I'm a huge fan of Sony I noticed that Konica Minolta got out of the map and united it's SLR technology with Sony to make Sony's first SLR Camera, the Alpha. Meanwhile there are other brands that have been in this technology for years like Canon, Nikon, Leica, etc. I'm just 15, so it will pass a few years until I get to get my SLR, since I don't hav any experienc with SLR's, not even with Sony's, I ask for advise on what band could the best buy. I you have any questions please ask and thanks for the help.
