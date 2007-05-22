But instructions too. Here's an example.
http://www.seagate.com/www/en-us/support/downloads/
Seatools and Maxblast have that feature. Instructions come with the retail drives or you get them on their website.
Bob
I'm going to be upgrading my desktop's Hard drive since it is running out of space and I want the new drive to be the new master drive. Couldn't I just install the new drive temporarily as a slave drive, copy the contents of the old drive into the new drive, and then make the new drive the master?