by Domingos / October 14, 2004 11:50 PM PDT

I have two computers: one "Systemax" and the other a "HP, Model a320n". Both using Windows XP SP2 and AMD Athlon XP processors. I have upgraded the drives several times , Hard and Optical, on the "Systemax", with no problems at all. I have also upgraded my video card, USB card, etc, etc, etc. All with no problem.

When I upgraded the Hard & Optical drives on the "HP", the icons changed into a "Removable Disk" icon, and I can't change it back to their on icons. Also, AND THIS IS THE MAIN PROBLEM, after upgrading the CD rom to a DVD rom, when I try to copy a CD or DVD using "Disc Copier" from "Roxio Easy Media Creator 7", it allways tells me that I have the wrong media. If I insert a CD, it tells me that I need a DVD+, If I insert a DVD+ it tells me that I need a CD. Putting back the original Optical Drive resolves this issue. A friend mention to me that it could be from a proprietary mother board of HP. Any good thoughts or ideas about this issue out there?

5 total posts
Re: Upgrading Hard & Optical drives on my
by reefurbb / October 16, 2004 2:28 AM PDT

roll back the HP XP to when things were ok.

Re: Upgrading Hard & Optical drives on my
by Domingos / October 19, 2004 8:30 AM PDT

Thanks reefurbb! But that is not an option. At least not for me, with about 120 programs in there; and this is not even mentioning the other files. And I'm sorry but my HP is an "a230n" not "a320n". Sorry for the mistake.
I can tell now, by the number of answers to my request for help, that this is not an ease problem to solve. It means that I'm not a beginner anymore, as I taught I was. This could be a good question for the C|NET's weekly News Letter.
Thank You again anyway.

Re: Upgrading Hard & Optical drives on my
by Tman1 / October 19, 2004 2:46 PM PDT

It's not that you are no longer a beginner or that this is not an easy problem to solve.

This is just one of those things that would require someone like myself to see in person. I have fixed an issue such as yours by go into the registry...unfortunately it was almost a year ago, and I can't remember where it was.

Re: Upgrading Hard & Optical drives on my
by Domingos / October 20, 2004 8:09 AM PDT

Tanks for responding, Tman1. I know if you have to go into the registry to change something without a good hand to guide you, is very dangerous to your computer's health.
So, I tank you again for the interest in my problem.

Domingos

