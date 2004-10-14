Upgrading Hard & Optical drives on my

roll back the HP XP to when things were ok.
I have two computers: one "Systemax" and the other a "HP, Model a320n". Both using Windows XP SP2 and AMD Athlon XP processors. I have upgraded the drives several times , Hard and Optical, on the "Systemax", with no problems at all. I have also upgraded my video card, USB card, etc, etc, etc. All with no problem.
When I upgraded the Hard & Optical drives on the "HP", the icons changed into a "Removable Disk" icon, and I can't change it back to their on icons. Also, AND THIS IS THE MAIN PROBLEM, after upgrading the CD rom to a DVD rom, when I try to copy a CD or DVD using "Disc Copier" from "Roxio Easy Media Creator 7", it allways tells me that I have the wrong media. If I insert a CD, it tells me that I need a DVD+, If I insert a DVD+ it tells me that I need a CD. Putting back the original Optical Drive resolves this issue. A friend mention to me that it could be from a proprietary mother board of HP. Any good thoughts or ideas about this issue out there?