the AV500s used a laptop harddrive so theoretically it should be upgradable
just a matter of if the Firmware will handle it
I'd suggest going no more than 100GB (which I think was the highest the AV500 came in)
also you gotta make sure you format it to the same type (probably FAT32)
and lastly copy over any system files from the old drive
Can I easily upgrade the hard drive disc inside my Archos AV530?
(this might concern to new Archos generations too... 4th and 5th)
My intentions:
- Replace my actual 30 GB hard drive with some new one that fits well...
- Clear Instructions so I wont damage (of course im responsible for my own device)
- Guarantee the OS of the device...
If so, please copy some link...