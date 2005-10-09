Windows Legacy OS forum

Upgraded to XP SP2 & cant use 127.0.0.2

by cyclopetek / October 9, 2005 10:06 AM PDT

Hi
I use 127.0.0.1 for yahooPops and 127.0.0.2 for Hotmailpopper, but since I upgraded to SP2, 127.0.0.2 seems 2b blocked, can any1 tell me where i can go to sort this out?
thanks
paolo

Please explain more
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / October 10, 2005 2:55 AM PDT

I am not familiar with YahooPops or HotmailPopper, but since the IP address 127.0.0.1 points to your own local machine, I assume these are something to do with re-directing popups, or spam, etc.

In fact, seeing this site, I realise what HotmailPopper does;
http://www.boolean.ca/hotpop/

However, looking further into that site, I notice that they recommend you use 127.0.0.1 and do not mention 127.0.0.2. Is there any special reason why your hotmailpopper is set to 127.0.0.2?

I also saw this at the site;

"Please Note: Microsoft has recently decided that only paying members and existing 'valued' members will be able access Hotmail using outside services such as Hotmail Popper. Hotmail Popper will continue working with a "Hotmail Plus" (or equivalent MSN) account. It will also continue working if you have an older Hotmail account that Microsoft considers a 'valued' account."

I don't know if that affects your use of HotmailPopper.

I hope this helps a little.

Mark

Thanks Mark
by cyclopetek / October 10, 2005 7:34 PM PDT
In reply to: Please explain more

Thanks Mark for your investigation. I use both YahooPops and Hotmail Popper for the obvious reasons(YAHOO & HOTMAIL) YahooPops doesnt allow u to use anything other than 127.0.0.1 while HotmailPop does. As i mentioned , it used to work just fine b4 i upgraded to SP2, so i suspect thats the problem somewhere. About the Hotmail pop notice, it seems like with new hotmail accounts u cant use hotmailpopper and a lot of other similar programs , but it still works with mail accounts that have been active for a long time, altough i did find another free 'popper' program that works on new accounts -MRPostman- but it doesnt have a smtp facility.(this is in case any1 else is reading this and needs this program).
Thanks again Mark,
and i hope some1 else may help me !

With an upgrade to SP2,....
by Papa Echo / October 10, 2005 7:59 PM PDT
In reply to: Thanks Mark

it helps to reinstall programs which are not working properly. So, try reinstalling Hotmail Popper, or see if there is a version for SP2.

So, are you saying
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / October 10, 2005 8:44 PM PDT
In reply to: Thanks Mark

that you cannot re-direct Hotmail Popper to 127.0.0.1 as well as 127.0.0.2?

i have to be honest, (and show my ignorance), I haven't heard of 127.0.0.2 before. I assume that it is again the Local Machine, but I am not sure why you would choose that over 127.0.0.1

It may be that Papa Echo is right, but if you did delete Hotmail Popper and tried to re-install it, would it consider your hotmail account to be a new account, (in which case Microsoft's warning of impending extinction for non-paying members may come into play).

Re-reading Microsoft's warning, (I have re-copied it here for my own benefit), does Microsoft consider your account to be a valued account? How can you tell, or find out?

''Please Note: Microsoft has recently decided that only paying members and existing 'valued' members will be able access Hotmail using outside services such as Hotmail Popper. Hotmail Popper will continue working with a ''Hotmail Plus'' (or equivalent MSN) account. It will also continue working if you have an older Hotmail account that Microsoft considers a 'valued' account.''

I don't think we're being very helpful are we. The other suggestion that SP2 includes a firewall, turned on by default, and a new IE with popup blocker turned on may also be significant.

Mark

Re: Upgraded to XP SP2 & cant use 127.0.0.2
by TechPete / October 10, 2005 8:08 PM PDT

Upgrading to SP2 automatically activates MS Internet Security (Firewall, Popup blocker, etc.) You might have to configure these to work with your software. Or you can do what most experienced users do, turn it all off and use product from Trend Micro, Norton, McAfee.

