Upgraded to XP SP2 & cant use 127.0.0.2

I am not familiar with YahooPops or HotmailPopper, but since the IP address 127.0.0.1 points to your own local machine, I assume these are something to do with re-directing popups, or spam, etc.
In fact, seeing this site, I realise what HotmailPopper does;
http://www.boolean.ca/hotpop/
However, looking further into that site, I notice that they recommend you use 127.0.0.1 and do not mention 127.0.0.2. Is there any special reason why your hotmailpopper is set to 127.0.0.2?
I also saw this at the site;
"Please Note: Microsoft has recently decided that only paying members and existing 'valued' members will be able access Hotmail using outside services such as Hotmail Popper. Hotmail Popper will continue working with a "Hotmail Plus" (or equivalent MSN) account. It will also continue working if you have an older Hotmail account that Microsoft considers a 'valued' account."
I don't know if that affects your use of HotmailPopper.
I hope this helps a little.
Mark
Hi
I use 127.0.0.1 for yahooPops and 127.0.0.2 for Hotmailpopper, but since I upgraded to SP2, 127.0.0.2 seems 2b blocked, can any1 tell me where i can go to sort this out?
thanks
paolo