upgrade questions: please advise

must have something to add, comments about the mobo or sata drives? or to tell me that the two video cards i listed are junk?
i am just asking for someone who knows more than me to share a little helpful information. is that too much to ask?
sincerely,
gumbril
I am on the verge of completely renovating my current system which was the first system I built.
current system:
asus a7n8x deluxe
amd 1900+
(2)512 mb pc3200
soundblaster audigy 2 platinum
radeon 7500 all in wonder
40 gb maxtor hd 2 mb cache
120 gb western digital hd 8 mb cache
dvd rom
cdr
nice looking but inefficient case (not sure of make)
after several tedious days of research, I have tentatively decided on these upgrades:
Keep maxtor 40 gb and wd 120 gb (both ide 133)
keep dvd rom and cdr drive
keep both 512 mb pc3200 ram chips
keep soundblaster audigy 2 pl
purchase new:
antec soho II tower with 500 watt psu
amd 64 socket 939 3200+ venice
abit an8 nforce 4 mobo
hitachi 80 gb sata II 8mb cache
maxtor 250 gb sata 150 16 mb cache
and either a pci-express geforce 6200 or radeon x300se (of the many varieties of these two video cards)
so, question number one is:
based on personal knowledge, personal preference and known conflicts, does anyone have alternate recommendations for any of the afforementioned components?
question number two is:
I currently use my 40 gb drive for my win xp pro os and most executables, and my 120 gb drive holds all of my documents, pictures and music.
As I make my forray into sata drives, would I get more performance increase using my 80 gb sata drive for os and programs, or do I get more of a performance increase using both of the sata drives to hold my video, music, pictures, etc...? I understand (though not entirely) there are different raid arrays and some would suggest purchasing two same size sata drives and running them parallel or whatever the term is.
I am trying to limit my computer upgrade to around 600 US bucks and that is about where I am right now.
Any help and/or advice would be appreciated. Btw, I am not a hardcore gamer (currently playing railroad tycoon III) and mostly use pc for music recording/editing/mp3 storing and picture/video editing.
gumbril