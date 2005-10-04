Desktops forum

by Coryphaeus / October 4, 2005 5:16 AM PDT

As most of you know, my web site is on my little IBM NetVista (bought from overstock.com). It's a sweet little machine, P-III 866, a little customized (info at my profile). It's the older style desktop model (I can't even remember the name), you know, flat so you can set the monitor on top. It has a Pentium/IBM mother board.

Anywaaayy, I'd like to upgrade the MB and processor if I can find one that will fit, physical size and all. The hard drive, RAM, NIC, are all add-ons so if I could find a new processor and MB. . . Can anyone suggest a brand or site to look?

4 total posts
some of my favorites
by linkit / October 4, 2005 5:55 AM PDT

Besides component size, what I see as your technology limit is your RAM type. Do you want to keep it and thus have a motherboard that is compatible? If so, what type is it?

For older parts, I like:
Geeks.com
eBay.com
PriceWatch.com

Refurb. and closeout sections of everyone's favorite stores like NewEgg.com will usually have nice deals.

I have been introduced to many good stores while doing parts searches on PriceGrabber.com

BTW, very nice website!!!

Upgrade. . .
by Coryphaeus / October 4, 2005 6:15 AM PDT
In reply to: some of my favorites

I'd like to upgrade the board to a newer type for a faster processor that would include RAM, maybe a package deal. I'd like to find a board that will fit the case. The size is what will matter.

Can you tell me the name/style/type of board? I can then research.

Thanks, the site was fun. It's on the IBM.

Wayne

Upgrade my IBM, options. .
