by jrags1 / July 20, 2008 11:50 AM PDT

Gateway is currently offering the FX540B for $699. This seems like a good deal on a solid machine. My question is I would like to use for RAM. How easy is it to updrade to windows 64 bit? Is it just buying a download and then adding more RAM? I appreciate everyones help.

32 to 64bit Windows- not an upgrade.
by white-bread / July 20, 2008 3:41 PM PDT
In reply to: Upgrade

You have to purchase the new 64bit Windows on disk and install it on your computer or the computer you are looking to buy. Double the RAM amount for the 64bit is the standard rule. If you had 256M RAM for the 32bit, then you would use 512M RAM for the 64bit.

You won't get much of a performance enhancement with Windows 64bit on a home install; sticking with the 32bit and finding a web refrence that allows you more control over such features as SMP and virtualization may be a better choice.

vista 32bit to 64bit is a no-charge upgrade
by ramarc / July 21, 2008 12:48 AM PDT
In reply to: Upgrade

but you should contact gateway and have it pre-installed. if you must do it yourself, you'll need to buy the dvd media (<$10).
http://support.microsoft.com/kb/932795
If you have purchased a full license together with a Windows Vista DVD, follow these steps:
1. Back up all the data and settings by using Windows Easy Transfer. Windows Easy Transfer is available on the Windows Vista DVD. However, you must use the version that is on the Windows Vista DVD for your currently installed 32-bit version of Windows Vista.
2. Insert the 64-bit version of Windows Vista into the system DVD drive, and then restart the computer.
3. Start Windows Vista Setup from the DVD when you are prompted.
Note You must start Windows Vista Setup by starting the computer from the Windows Vista 64-bit DVD. The installation package will not run on a 32-bit operating system.
4. When you are prompted during Windows Vista Setup, remember to select Custom as your installation choice.
5. When the installation is complete, you can restore the data from its backup location.

link was lost
by ramarc / July 21, 2008 7:29 AM PDT
