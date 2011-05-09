Is Tech Tracker involved here? If so, post this in the Tech Tracker forum.
My scan says I have 69 applications to update. I click on UPDATE ALL and nothing happens. No downloads, no installs...nothing! What gives or what am I doing wrong. HELP!
CNET's Forum on Apple's laptop computers is the best source for finding help, troubleshooting, or tips from a community of experts. Discussions include MacBook, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, ranging from troubleshooting to buying advice.
My scan says I have 69 applications to update. I click on UPDATE ALL and nothing happens. No downloads, no installs...nothing! What gives or what am I doing wrong. HELP!
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.