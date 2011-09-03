Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

UPDATES - September 4, 2011

by roddy32 / September 3, 2011 11:59 PM PDT
UPDATES - September 4, 2011
UPDATES - September 4, 2011
15 total posts
Microsoft Security Essentials defs v1.111.1425.0
by roddy32 / September 4, 2011 12:05 AM PDT
Microsoft Security Essentials defs v1.111.1438.0
by roddy32 / September 4, 2011 1:39 AM PDT
AVG DB: 275/ 4476
by roddy32 / September 4, 2011 12:08 AM PDT
ClamAV defs v13548/32039
by roddy32 / September 4, 2011 12:11 AM PDT

Latest ClamAV stable release is: 0.97.2
ClamAV Virus Databases:
main.cvd ver. 53 released on 14 Nov 2010 09:58 :0500 (sig count: 846214)
daily.cvd ver. 13548 released on 03 Sep 2011 21:33 :0400 (sig count: 186390)
bytecode.cvd ver. 144 released on 14 Jul 2011 15:15 :0400 (sig count: 41)
safebrowsing.cvd ver. 32039 released on 04 Sep 2011 09:45 :0400 (sig count: 653131)
http://www.clamav.net/

avast! 4.9.2011 - 110904-0
by roddy32 / September 4, 2011 12:13 AM PDT
TrojanHunter Ruleset Update - 464502 rules
by roddy32 / September 4, 2011 12:17 AM PDT
VIPRE/CounterSpy defs v10368
by roddy32 / September 4, 2011 12:22 AM PDT
BitDefender defs v7.38894
by roddy32 / September 4, 2011 12:35 AM PDT
MBAM defs v7650
by roddy32 / September 4, 2011 12:46 AM PDT
Emsisoft Anti-Malware signature updates -
by roddy32 / September 4, 2011 12:51 AM PDT
SUPERAntiSpyware defs v7645/5457
by roddy32 / September 4, 2011 1:10 AM PDT
Panda defs
by roddy32 / September 4, 2011 1:16 AM PDT
Quick Heal defs
by roddy32 / September 4, 2011 1:53 AM PDT
McAfee Daily defs v6459
by roddy32 / September 4, 2011 3:32 AM PDT
