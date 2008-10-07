UPDATES - October 8, 2009

Date: 08 Oct 2008
Time: 11:59 UTC+1
http://www.avira.com/en/pages/index.php
http://www.avira.com/en/threats/section/vdfhistory/index.html
Added detection of new variant of Worm/Autoit, new variants of trojans IRC/Backdoor.Sdbot, Dialer, VB.
October 8, 2008
http://www.grisoft.com/us.download-update
Added detection of new variants of trojans BHO, PSW.OnlineGames, Backdoor.IrcBot.
October 8, 2008
http://www.grisoft.com/us.download-update
Latest ClamAV? stable release is: 0.94
Total number of signatures: 440051
ClamAV Virus Databases:
main.cvd ver. 48 released on 04 Sep 2008 18:51 +0000
daily.cvd ver. 8394 released on 08 Oct 2008 04:15 +0000
http://www.clamav.net/
Virus Signature File
Wednesday, 8 October 2008
http://www.pandasecurity.com/homeusers/downloads/clients/?
Update time: Thu Oct 9 02:16:23 2008
Signature number: 1715888
Update time GMT: 1223500583
Version: 7.21199
http://download.bitdefender.com/updates/bitdefender_v8/plugins/update.txt
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.