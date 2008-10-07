Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

UPDATES - October 8, 2009

by roddy32 / October 7, 2008 9:49 PM PDT
NOD32 - 3503 (20081008)
2008-10-08 11:35
HTML/Exploit.CodeBaseExec, HTML/TrojanDownloader.IFrame (2), IRC/SdBot (3), PDF/Exploit.Pidief.AL (2), PDF/Exploit.Pidief.HB, PHP/Small.NAC, PHP/Zapchast.NAG, Win32/Adware.Antivirus2008 (2), Win32/Adware.FunWeb, Win32/Adware.NaviPromo, Win32/Adware.PCPrivacyCleaner (2), Win32/Adware.RegistryCleanerXP (2), Win32/Adware.Vapsup (8), Win32/Adware.Virtumonde (2), Win32/Adware.WinFetcher.D, Win32/Agent.ETH, Win32/Agent.NMV, Win32/Agent.NNM, Win32/Agent.NPD (2), Win32/Agent.ODG, Win32/Autoit.CB (2), Win32/Autoit.CH (2), Win32/AutoRun.ACH, Win32/AutoRun.NAD, Win32/BHO.NHN, Win32/BHO.NHU (2), Win32/Injector.AU, Win32/Injector.AV, Win32/Injector.DS (2), Win32/IRCBot.AGP, Win32/Pakes.R, Win32/Poebot, Win32/PSW.Agent.NHG, Win32/PSW.Delf.NMS (2), Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.NMP (4), Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.NMY (5), Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.NNM (2), Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.NNU (4), Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.ODJ (3), Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.XTT (3), Win32/Qhost, Win32/Rbot, Win32/Sality.NAR (5), Win32/Spy.Agent.NJL, Win32/Spy.Banker.PPS, Win32/Spy.Delf.EHX (4), Win32/Toolbar.MyWebSearch (3), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Agent.OHK (3), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Agent.OHL, Win32/TrojanDownloader.Agent.OHM (2), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Banload.OCM (2), Win32/TrojanDownloader.FakeAlert.DR, Win32/TrojanDownloader.FakeAlert.IQ, Win32/TrojanDownloader.FakeAlert.LG, Win32/TrojanDownloader.FakeAlert.LK, Win32/TrojanDownloader.Flux (2), Win32/TrojanDownloader.QQHelper.NHN, Win32/TrojanDownloader.Zlob.CPX (20), Win32/TrojanDropper.Agent.NJV, Win32/TrojanDropper.Agent.NOM (2), Win32/VB.CNX, Win32/VB.EZR, Win32/Zalup
http://www.eset.eu/podpora/aktualizacia-3503?lng=en
http://www.eset.eu/support/update-xy1
17 total posts
AntiVir Version: 7.00.07.10
by roddy32 / October 7, 2008 9:52 PM PDT
avast! 4.x VPS (released: 8.10.2008, version: 081008-0)
by roddy32 / October 7, 2008 9:57 PM PDT
avast! 4.x VPS (released: 8.10.2008, version: 081008-1)
by roddy32 / October 8, 2008 5:56 AM PDT
AVG - AVI: 270.7.6 /1714
by roddy32 / October 7, 2008 10:02 PM PDT
AVG - AVI: 270.7.6 /1715
by roddy32 / October 8, 2008 8:11 AM PDT
Spybot S&D Detection rules
by roddy32 / October 7, 2008 10:22 PM PDT
2008-10-08
Adware
++ InternetGameBox
Hijacker
+ MediaTickets
Malware
+ Fraud.PCHealth ++ MicroAntivirus + Smitfraud-C.
PUPS
++ FuckMailBomber
Trojan
++ Refpron + Virtumonde + Virtumonde.sdn ++ Win32.Agent.fbx + Win32.Agent.JH ++ Win32.Bifrose.boa + Win32.Buzus.jqw ++ Win32.Buzus.ytg ++ Win32.Delf.abk ++ Win32.Ikmet.c ++ Win32.MataAVG + Win32.Small.fb + Win32.Sohanad.as ++ Win32.Virut.q + Zlob.DNSChanger + Zlob.DNSChanger.rtk ++ Zlob.Downloader.bit
Total: 1147480 fingerprints in 285772 rules for 4296 products.
http://www.safer-networking.org/en/home/index.html
Please remember to Re-Immunize after updating!
ClamAV #8394
by roddy32 / October 7, 2008 10:31 PM PDT

Latest ClamAV? stable release is: 0.94
Total number of signatures: 440051
ClamAV Virus Databases:
main.cvd ver. 48 released on 04 Sep 2008 18:51 +0000
daily.cvd ver. 8394 released on 08 Oct 2008 04:15 +0000
http://www.clamav.net/

Opera 9.60 released October 8, 2008
by roddy32 / October 7, 2008 11:30 PM PDT
NOD32 - 3504 (20081008)
by roddy32 / October 8, 2008 12:27 AM PDT
2008-10-08 16:10
BAT/KillFiles.IZ (2), Win32/Adware.AdMedia, Win32/Adware.BHO.NEF, Win32/Adware.BHO.NEG (2), Win32/Adware.Comet, Win32/Adware.IeDefender.NHE, Win32/Adware.ISM (2), Win32/Adware.MemWatcher.A, Win32/Adware.SuperJuan (2), Win32/Adware.UltimateDefender, Win32/Adware.Vapsup (5), Win32/Adware.Vapsup.AP, Win32/Adware.Virtumonde (2), Win32/Adware.Virtumonde.FP, Win32/Adware.XLGuarder.D (2), Win32/Adware.XLGuarder.E (2), Win32/Adware.XPAntivirus (4), Win32/Agent.ODG (3), Win32/Agent.OGT (3), Win32/Autoit.CL, Win32/Autoit.EF, Win32/AutoRun.ACI (2), Win32/AutoRun.ACJ, Win32/AutoRun.ACK, Win32/AutoRun.ACL, Win32/AutoRun.SN, Win32/BHO.NIG (4), Win32/Delf.NNM, Win32/Delf.NPQ (2), Win32/Delf.NPR (2), Win32/Delf.NPT, Win32/FakeGina.AQ (2), Win32/FlyStudio.NCB, Win32/IRCBot.AJR, Win32/Joke.Bluescreen.C, Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.NMP (7), Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.NMY (9), Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.NNM (8), Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.NNU (3), Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.NOP (11), Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.NRO (2), Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.ODJ (6), Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.XTT (3), Win32/Qhost, Win32/Rootkit.Agent.NGS, Win32/Spy.Bancos.NJL, Win32/Spy.Banker.PPT, Win32/Spy.Banker.PPU, Win32/Spy.Delf.NKX (3), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Delf.OIB (2), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Delf.OIC, Win32/TrojanDownloader.FakeAlert.DR (2), Win32/TrojanDownloader.FakeAlert.LG, Win32/TrojanDownloader.Small.AELJ (3), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Tiny.NDS (2), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Tiny.NDU (2), Win32/TrojanDownloader.VB.NOY, Win32/TrojanDownloader.Zlob.CPY, Win32/TrojanDownloader.Zlob.CPZ (17), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Zlob.CQA (10), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Zlob.CQB, Win32/TrojanDownloader.Zlob.CQC (2), Win32/TrojanDropper.Agent.NJV (2), Win32/VB.NQO
http://www.eset.eu/podpora/aktualizacia-3504?lng=en
http://www.eset.eu/support/update-xy1
NOD32 - 3505 (20081008)
by roddy32 / October 8, 2008 9:00 AM PDT
2008-10-08 22:27
PHP/Turame.C, Win32/Adware.Antivirus2008, Win32/Adware.SpywareRemover (2), Win32/Adware.UltimateDefender, Win32/Adware.Vapsup (10), Win32/Adware.Vapsup.AP, Win32/Adware.VirusRemover2008 (2), Win32/Adware.XPAntivirus (2), Win32/Agent.NPE (12), Win32/Agent.NPF, Win32/Agent.ODG (17), Win32/Agent.OGP (3), Win32/Agent.OGQ (3), Win32/Agent.OGR (3), Win32/Agent.OGS (3), Win32/Agent.OGU (3), Win32/Agent.OGV (3), Win32/Agent.OGW, Win32/AutoRun.WC (4), Win32/Bifrose, Win32/Bifrose.ACJQ, Win32/Bifrose.ACKX, Win32/Bifrose.NET, Win32/Delf.FAN, Win32/Delf.NNM (4), Win32/Delf.NOL (6), Win32/FlyStudio.NCC, Win32/Hupigon, Win32/IRCBot.AJP, Win32/Mopact.A (4), Win32/Obfuscated.NCB, Win32/Obfuscated.NCC, Win32/PcClient (2), Win32/PSW.Agent.NIS, Win32/PSW.Lineage.DN (2), Win32/PSW.Lineage.NGS, Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.NHY, Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.NMP, Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.NMY (2), Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.NNM (11), Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.NNU, Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.ODR, Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.TGXJ, Win32/Rootkit.Ressdt.NAG, Win32/Rustock, Win32/Spy.Banbra.NMS, Win32/Spy.Bancos.CSI, Win32/Spy.Flux.APP, Win32/Spy.ProAgent, Win32/Spy.ProAgent.21, Win32/Tenspy.A (5), Win32/TrojanClicker.Agent.BFU (2), Win32/TrojanClicker.BHO.BJ, Win32/TrojanClicker.VB.CGD, Win32/TrojanClicker.VB.NER, Win32/TrojanDownloader.Agent.AHUS (2), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Agent.OFZ, Win32/TrojanDownloader.Agent.OHH (2), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Agent.OHN (2), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Agent.OHO, Win32/TrojanDownloader.Agent.OHU (2), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Agent.OHV (2), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Agent.OHW (2), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Delf.OBY (2), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Delf.OHT, Win32/TrojanDownloader.Delf.OID, Win32/TrojanDownloader.FakeAlert.IY, Win32/TrojanDownloader.FakeAlert.KD, Win32/TrojanDownloader.FakeAlert.LG (2), Win32/TrojanDownloader.FakeAlert.LL (2), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Swizzor (2), Win32/TrojanDownloader.VB.NRC (2), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Wigon.M, Win32/TrojanDownloader.Zlob.CIW, Win32/TrojanDownloader.Zlob.CPG, Win32/TrojanDownloader.Zlob.CPW, Win32/TrojanDownloader.Zlob.CQC (18), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Zlob.CQD, Win32/TrojanDownloader.Zlob.ZAL (2), Win32/TrojanDropper.Agent.NNW, Win32/TrojanDropper.Agent.XJT, Win32/TrojanDropper.Delf.NIN (2), Win32/VB.EFX (2), Win32/VB.NQR, Win32/VB.NQS, Win32/VB.NQT (5), Win32/Wigon.ET, Win32/Wigon.FU
http://www.eset.eu/podpora/aktualizacia-3505?lng=en
http://www.eset.eu/support/update-xy1
BOClean FILEDATE: 2008-10-08 14:35:35 (UTC)
by roddy32 / October 8, 2008 1:04 AM PDT
THIRTY new nasties for a total of 62946 *UNIQUE* infectors (
329,465 variants of these including trojans, worms, bots, hijackers,
downloaders, spam proxies, rootkits, adware, spyware, keyloggers,
"dialers" and other malware in total) covered in today's update for
BOClean 4.27.

Please also note that if you ever miss an update (or several) the update
you collect includes ***ALL*** previous update information. There is no
need to go hunting down other updates. The current one is always complete.
http://www.comodo.com/boclean/trolist.html
NAV Weekly
by roddy32 / October 8, 2008 1:44 AM PDT
NAV Daily
by roddy32 / October 8, 2008 1:46 AM PDT
Panda
by roddy32 / October 8, 2008 5:45 AM PDT
McAfee Daily #5401
by roddy32 / October 8, 2008 5:51 AM PDT
BitDefender - 10/09/2008 - 02:16
by roddy32 / October 8, 2008 10:13 AM PDT
