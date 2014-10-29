Mozilla Firefox Version 33.0.2 released

Version 33.0.2, first offered to Release channel users on October 28, 2014

What's New:

Fixed 33.0.2: Fix a startup crash with some combination of hardware and drivers
New OpenH264 support (sandboxed)
New Improved search experience through the location bar
New Windows: OMTC enabled by default
New Slimmer and faster JavaScript strings
New Search suggestions on the Firefox Start (about:home) and new tab (about:newtab) pages
New Support for connecting to HTTP proxy over HTTPS
New New CSP (Content Security Policy) backend
New Improved reliability of the session restoration
New Azerbaijani [az] locale added
Changed JSD (JavaScript Debugger Service) removed in favor of the Debugger interface
Changed Proprietary window.crypto properties/functions removed
Fixed 33.0.1: Firefox displays a black screen at start-up with certain graphics drivers
Fixed Various security fixes

Known Issues:

UNRESOLVED Fix incomplete downloads being marked as complete by detecting broken HTTP1.1 transfers (237623) Resolved in v33.0
UNRESOLVED PDF.js: With some images, wrong colors could show up. Affects a very small number of PDF
UNRESOLVED Some certificate errors cannot be overridden (1042889)
UNRESOLVED Windows: On some combination of hardware and drivers, the main window could be black. In this case, update your graphics drivers (1083071 )
UNRESOLVED Windows: With Avast HTTPS scanning enabled, Firefox will not close correctly (1087674)
UNRESOLVED Windows: Interface may be slow when typing or selecting text (1089183)

Release Notes continued: https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/33.0.2/releasenotes/

Downloads:
http://www.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/new/

Fully Localized Versions:
http://www.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/all.html