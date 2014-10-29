Version 33.0.2, first offered to Release channel users on October 28, 2014
What's New:
• Fixed 33.0.2: Fix a startup crash with some combination of hardware and drivers
• New OpenH264 support (sandboxed)
• New Improved search experience through the location bar
• New Windows: OMTC enabled by default
• New Slimmer and faster JavaScript strings
• New Search suggestions on the Firefox Start (about:home) and new tab (about:newtab) pages
• New Support for connecting to HTTP proxy over HTTPS
• New New CSP (Content Security Policy) backend
• New Improved reliability of the session restoration
• New Azerbaijani [az] locale added
• Changed JSD (JavaScript Debugger Service) removed in favor of the Debugger interface
• Changed Proprietary window.crypto properties/functions removed
• Fixed 33.0.1: Firefox displays a black screen at start-up with certain graphics drivers
• Fixed Various security fixes
Known Issues:
• UNRESOLVED Fix incomplete downloads being marked as complete by detecting broken HTTP1.1 transfers (237623) Resolved in v33.0
• UNRESOLVED PDF.js: With some images, wrong colors could show up. Affects a very small number of PDF
• UNRESOLVED Some certificate errors cannot be overridden (1042889)
• UNRESOLVED Windows: On some combination of hardware and drivers, the main window could be black. In this case, update your graphics drivers (1083071 )
• UNRESOLVED Windows: With Avast HTTPS scanning enabled, Firefox will not close correctly (1087674)
• UNRESOLVED Windows: Interface may be slow when typing or selecting text (1089183)
