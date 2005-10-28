UPDATES - October 29, 2005

ewido #1487
Yesterday, 23:58 CEST
Known threats in database:
203,596 threats
http://www.ewido.net/en/
eTrust AV
Virus Signatures: 9486
eTrust AV
Virus Signatures: 9486
ewido #1487
Yesterday, 23:58 CEST
Known threats in database:
203,596 threats
http://www.ewido.net/en/
Database #1488
Last Update:
Today, 14:25 CEST
Known threats in database:
203,655 threats
http://www.ewido.net/en/
Virus Signature File
Saturday, 29 October 2005
http://www.pandasoftware.com/download/Client+Zone/
MSAS >Help >About. Click Diagnostic button. You should see below info:
Definitions Increment Version: 124/124
Definitions ThreatAuditThreatData: 1291846
Definitions ThreatAuditScanData: 2817373
Definitions DeterminationData: 631595
http://www.microsoft.com/athome/security/spyware/software/default.mspx
Update via the updater on the program.
Version 1.6.1 from 10/28/2005 for Windows 98, ME, NT4, 2000, 2000 Server, XP and 2003 Server (3.75 MB)
New setup files (version 1.6.1) for a-squared Free and a-squared Personal released.
Including help files.
http://forum.emsisoft.com/viewtopic.php?p=19879&sid=5449205b8361c4df0ba3ab3e1c2f27a3#19879
Download link
http://www.emsisoft.com/en/software/download/
Make sure you get the correct one for the program you are using.Both the Personal and the Free are on the download link.
Note by me: I see no difference in the looks of the interface on this update and it still lists the program as 1.6 at the bottom of the interface BUT it lists 1.6.1 in add/remove programs so I think it was JUST the setup files that were changed and possibly some other minor things including the help files which are in the program folder.
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.