Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

General discussion

UPDATES - October 29, 2005

by Donna Buenaventura / October 28, 2005 6:59 PM PDT

eTrust AV
Virus Signatures: 9486

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: UPDATES - October 29, 2005
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: UPDATES - October 29, 2005
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
8 total posts
Collapse -
ewido ss #1487
by Donna Buenaventura / October 28, 2005 7:00 PM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
ewido SS #1488
by roddy32 / October 28, 2005 10:55 PM PDT
In reply to: ewido ss #1487
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Panda
by roddy32 / October 28, 2005 10:11 PM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
CCleaner v1.25.201
by roddy32 / October 28, 2005 11:17 PM PDT
A new version was released today, October 29, 2005

What's New
v1.25.201 - [29th October]
- Restyled the top of the main window.
- Removed Exit button.
- Added VBScript support to Ini files.
- Tools/Options section buttons now stay highlighted.
- Added Opera cookie cleaning.
- Updated to be compatible with Windows Vista.
- Fix bug in shortcut detection routine.
- Optimized registry scanner routines.
- Added Turkish translation.
- Updated Dutch and French translations.
- Minor bug fixes and optimizations.
http://www.ccleaner.com/

Note by me: You can use the updater on the program which will bring you to the download link. Choose run on the download, close CCleaner back up again and when the download completes, follow the prompts and it will overwrite your old version which will save your settings and cookies that you have saved.
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Microsoft Anti-Spyware Definitions 5771.
by roddy32 / October 29, 2005 2:01 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
a-squared program update 10/28/2005
by roddy32 / October 29, 2005 3:02 AM PDT

Version 1.6.1 from 10/28/2005 for Windows 98, ME, NT4, 2000, 2000 Server, XP and 2003 Server (3.75 MB)
New setup files (version 1.6.1) for a-squared Free and a-squared Personal released.
Including help files.
http://forum.emsisoft.com/viewtopic.php?p=19879&sid=5449205b8361c4df0ba3ab3e1c2f27a3#19879

Download link
http://www.emsisoft.com/en/software/download/

Make sure you get the correct one for the program you are using.Both the Personal and the Free are on the download link.

Note by me: I see no difference in the looks of the interface on this update and it still lists the program as 1.6 at the bottom of the interface BUT it lists 1.6.1 in add/remove programs so I think it was JUST the setup files that were changed and possibly some other minor things including the help files which are in the program folder.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
NAV Daily
by roddy32 / October 29, 2005 12:24 PM PDT
Daily Updates
Virus Definitions created October 29
Virus Definitions released October 29
Defs Version: 71029p
Sequence Number: 49428
Extended Version: 10/29/2005 rev. 16
Total Viruses Detected: 70743
http://www.symantec.com/avcenter/download.html
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum 8 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.