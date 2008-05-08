Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

UPDATES - May 9, 2008

by roddy32 / May 8, 2008 9:54 PM PDT
NOD32 - 3088 (20080509)
2008-05-09 11:27
HTML/TrojanClicker.IFrame.GV, INF/Autorun (2), JS/Exploit.CVE-2006-1359.AI, JS/Exploit.RealPlay.IM, JS/TrojanDownloader.Agent.NEB, JS/TrojanDownloader.Psyme.NDA, PP97M/TrojanDropper.Agent.AU, VBS/TrojanDownloader.Psyme.NEK (5), W97M/TrojanDropper.1Table.FT, W97M/TrojanDropper.Agent.BW, Win32/AutoRun.MO, Win32/AutoRun.MP (3), Win32/AutoRun.MQ (3), Win32/BHO.NEA (2), Win32/Pacex.Gen (5), Win32/Poison, Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.NMP (2), Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.NMY, Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.NNU (2), Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.NOK (3), Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.NOO, Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.OAM (2), Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.ODJ, Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.XTT, Win32/Rootkit.Vanti.NBM (2), Win32/Spy.Agent.NGH, Win32/Spy.Agent.NGI (3), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Agent.NYQ (2), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Agent.NYR (4), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Zlob.BXD (18), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Zlob.BXE (2), Win32/TrojanDropper.Agent.NHA, Win32/TrojanDropper.Agent.NJR, Win32/TrojanDropper.Agent.NKH (3), Win32/TrojanDropper.Tibsis.G (2)
http://www.eset.eu/podpora/aktualizacia-3088?lng=en
http://www.eset.eu/support/update-xy1
You are posting a reply to: UPDATES - May 9, 2008
You are reporting the following post: UPDATES - May 9, 2008
14 total posts
Collapse -
AntiVir Version: 7.00.04.22
by roddy32 / May 8, 2008 9:57 PM PDT
In reply to: UPDATES - May 9, 2008
Collapse -
ClamAV #7079
by roddy32 / May 8, 2008 10:07 PM PDT
In reply to: UPDATES - May 9, 2008

Latest ClamAV stable release is: 0.93
Latest ClamAV RC release is: n/a
Total number of signatures: 281534
ClamAV Virus Databases:
main.cvd ver. 46 released on 06 Apr 2008 18:57 +0000
daily.cvd ver. 7079 released on 09 May 2008 11:10 +0000
http://www.clamav.net/

Collapse -
AVG - AVI 269.23.14/ 1425
by roddy32 / May 8, 2008 11:53 PM PDT
In reply to: UPDATES - May 9, 2008

Added detection of new variant of Worm/Allaple, Worm/Brontok, new variants of trojans Downloader.Dluca, BackDoor.Bifrose, PSW.OnlineGames.
May 9, 2008
http://www.grisoft.com/us.news

Collapse -
BOClean FILE DATE : 2008-05-09 13:16:25 (UTC)
by roddy32 / May 9, 2008 12:08 AM PDT
In reply to: UPDATES - May 9, 2008
THIRTY SIX new nasties for a total of 55447 *UNIQUE*
infectors (318,981 variants of these including
trojans,worms,bots,hijackers,downloaders,spam proxies, rootkits, adware,
spyware,keyloggers,"dialers" and other malware in total) covered in
today's update for BOClean 4.26.

Please also note that if you ever miss an update (or several) the update
you collect includes *ALL* previous update information. There is no
need to go hunting down other updates. The current one is always complete.
http://www.nsclean.com/trolist.html
Collapse -
BitDefender 15:38
by roddy32 / May 9, 2008 12:31 AM PDT
In reply to: UPDATES - May 9, 2008
Collapse -
NOD32 - 3089 (20080509)
by roddy32 / May 9, 2008 1:15 AM PDT
In reply to: UPDATES - May 9, 2008
2008-05-09 15:27
A97M/TrojanDropper.Agent.NAF, BAT/Agent.HCH (2), PDF/Exploit.Pidief.AE, PDF/Exploit.Pidief.NAR, PDF/Exploit.Pidief.R, PP97M/TrojanDropper.Agent.NAT, VBS/AutoRun.K (3), W97M/TrojanDropper.1Table (2), W97M/TrojanDropper.1Table.BX, W97M/TrojanDropper.1Table.FQ, W97M/TrojanDropper.Agent.NBB, W97M/TrojanDropper.Agent.NBC, Win32/Adware.Ejik.NAF (4), Win32/Adware.IeDefender.NED (6), Win32/Adware.UltimateCleaner (2), Win32/Agent.ETH, Win32/Agent.KJH (2), Win32/Agent.NKP (4), Win32/AutoRun.MR (2), Win32/AutoRun.MS, Win32/Delf.CDI, Win32/Delf.NHM (2), Win32/Delf.NLH (2), Win32/IRCBot.AAH, Win32/IRCBot.ADZ, Win32/Pacex.Gen (7), Win32/PcClient, Win32/Poison (2), Win32/PSW.Lineage.DN, Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.NMP (5), Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.NMY (8), Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.NNM (22), Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.NNS, Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.NNU (4), Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.NOP (4), Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.NOS (3), Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.ODJ (2), Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.XTT, Win32/Riler.NAG (2), Win32/Rootkit.Agent.ABU, Win32/Rootkit.Vanti.NBM (3), Win32/Spy.Agent.PZ (3), Win32/Toolbar.MyWebSearch, Win32/TrojanDownloader.Injecter.PQ (2), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Tiny.ANL, Win32/TrojanDropper.Agent.EPF, Win32/TrojanDropper.Agent.NKI (4), Win32/TrojanDropper.Agent.NKJ (2), Win32/VB.NOP (2), X97M/TrojanDropper.Agent.L, X97M/TrojanDropper.Agent.NAD
http://www.eset.eu/podpora/aktualizacia-3089?lng=en
http://www.eset.eu/support/update-xy1
Collapse -
NOD32 - 3090 (20080509)
by roddy32 / May 9, 2008 6:07 AM PDT
2008-05-09 21:27
Win32/Adware.AdMedia (2), Win32/Adware.Virtumonde (4), Win32/Adware.Virtumonde.FP, Win32/Bagle.OQ, Win32/Nuwar.Gen, Win32/PSW.Agent.NHN (2), Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.NMP, Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.NMY (3), Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.NNM (3), Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.NOP (2), Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.OAJ (2), Win32/PSW.OnLineGames.ODJ, Win32/Spy.Banker.MID, Win32/TrojanDownloader.Dadobra.AFA (2), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Zlob.BTY, Win32/TrojanDownloader.Zlob.BXF (17), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Zlob.BXG (2)
http://www.eset.eu/podpora/aktualizacia-3090?lng=en
http://www.eset.eu/support/update-xy1
Collapse -
Panda
by roddy32 / May 9, 2008 2:12 AM PDT
In reply to: UPDATES - May 9, 2008
Collapse -
McAfee Daily #5292
by roddy32 / May 9, 2008 3:29 AM PDT
In reply to: UPDATES - May 9, 2008
Collapse -
NAV Daily
by roddy32 / May 9, 2008 3:42 AM PDT
In reply to: UPDATES - May 9, 2008
Daily Updates
Symantec AntiVirus
Norton AntiVirus 2006/2007
Virus Definitions created May 9
Virus Definitions released May 9
Defs Version: 100509d
Sequence Number: 81376
Extended Version: 5/9/2008 rev. 4
Total Viruses Detected: 74085
http://www.symantec.com/avcenter/defs.download.html
Collapse -
Ad-Aware SE & 2007 defs update
by roddy32 / May 9, 2008 4:54 AM PDT
In reply to: UPDATES - May 9, 2008
0078.0000 is now available, new definition file for Ad-Aware 2007.
May 9, 2008

Minor fix release.

MD5 checksum is 7b2fedd91fa04ae24b58febf637736f5 for core.aawdef
MD5 checksum is 35120e131a387fced911d43fd5be4485 for defs.ref
http://www.lavasoft.com/support/securitycenter/blog/

Note: Despite what Lavasoft posted about the defs for the SE version being discontinued, if you scroll to the far right side of the Lavasoft page you will see a manual download link for the defs for the SE version. You will have to install them manually, you can not get them via the program updater. I have NO idea how long they will keep doing this.
Collapse -
avast! 4.x VPS (released: 9.5.2008, version: 080509-0)
by roddy32 / May 9, 2008 6:11 AM PDT
In reply to: UPDATES - May 9, 2008
Collapse -
SUPERAntiSpyware #3457/1449
by roddy32 / May 9, 2008 10:32 AM PDT
In reply to: UPDATES - May 9, 2008
