UPDATES - May 9, 2008

Date: 09 May 2008
Time: 11:35 UTC+1
http://www.avira.com/en/pages/index.php
http://www.avira.com/en/threats/section/vd...tory/index.html
Latest ClamAV stable release is: 0.93
Latest ClamAV RC release is: n/a
Total number of signatures: 281534
ClamAV Virus Databases:
main.cvd ver. 46 released on 06 Apr 2008 18:57 +0000
daily.cvd ver. 7079 released on 09 May 2008 11:10 +0000
http://www.clamav.net/
Added detection of new variant of Worm/Allaple, Worm/Brontok, new variants of trojans Downloader.Dluca, BackDoor.Bifrose, PSW.OnlineGames.
May 9, 2008
http://www.grisoft.com/us.news
Update time: Fri May 9 15:38:37 2008
Signature number: 1092753
Update time GMT: 1210329517
Version: 7.18897
http://download.bitdefender.com/updates/bitdefender_v8/plugins/update.txt
Virus Signature File
Friday, 9 May 2008
http://www.pandasecurity.com/homeusers/downloads/clients/?
Core Definitions 3457 - 05/09/2008 05:10PM PDT
Trace Definitions 1449 - 05/09/2008 05:11PM PDT
http://www.superantispyware.com/definitions.html
