Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

Alert

UPDATES - May 16, 2011

by roddy32 / May 15, 2011 10:31 PM PDT
Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: UPDATES - May 16, 2011
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: UPDATES - May 16, 2011
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
23 total posts
Collapse -
Microsoft Security Essentials defs v1.103.1779.0
by roddy32 / May 15, 2011 10:39 PM PDT
In reply to: UPDATES - May 16, 2011
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Microsoft Security Essentials defs v1.103.1798.0
by roddy32 / May 16, 2011 1:00 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
MBAM defs v6588
by roddy32 / May 15, 2011 10:44 PM PDT
In reply to: UPDATES - May 16, 2011
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
TrojanHunter Ruleset Update - 403824 rules
by roddy32 / May 15, 2011 10:55 PM PDT
In reply to: UPDATES - May 16, 2011
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
avast! 16.5.2011 - 110516-0
by roddy32 / May 15, 2011 11:01 PM PDT
In reply to: UPDATES - May 16, 2011
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
avast! 16.5.2011 - 110516-1
by roddy32 / May 16, 2011 9:53 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
WinPatrol v.20.5.2011 - May 15, 2011
by roddy32 / May 15, 2011 11:25 PM PDT
In reply to: UPDATES - May 16, 2011
What's New?

? This version fixes a number of long time requests and resolves many of the quirks WinPatrol is forced to deal with on Windows 64-bit systems.
? Given the increase in 64-bit systems, I have started to focus on a 64-bit native build of WinPatrol. This will allow me to fully support 64-bit users and still provide new features for non 64-bit users. Ironically, the initial results will be more features for non 64-bit users but 64-bit users will be provided better stability and compatibility with other low level programs.
Firefox Cookies
? Firefox 4.0 uses an updated version of the SQLite database library which included features not supported by WinPatrol. We've updated our SQLite code to support Firefox 4.0 users.
Duplicate WinPatrols
? Some 64-bit users reported duplicate WinPatrol entries in the startup programs list. This has been fixed. I've also updated the check box on the Options tab so you can initialization how WinPatrol is set to start.
Provided Cloud Privacy Option
? While I'm satisfied with our implemenation of data collected when you keep or remove a program many of your friends using WinPatrol are obviously concerned about privacy. You may uncheck the option to share decisions. This may also reduce complaints by Firewall programs. Most firewall programs are happy as long as you let them know that WinPatrol.exe and WinPatrolEx.exe are safe. Even if you don't participate in sharing your choices, PLUS members will still have useful Cloud data available when checking PLUS Info.
X64 Run Duplicates
? Reduced confusion when applications included their RUN registry in both the WOW64 key and legacy RUN key. Both entries will be displayed when "Display Secret Startup locations" is checked.
First Detected Sort
? I finally fixed a long time bug in how Startup Programs are sorted. I apoligize that more date for formats are not supported at this time. I know this is important to friends outside the U.S. but security features have taken priority.
User Interface
? Some fonts have been tweaked to make sure all information is available.
Digital Signiture
? Updated Code Signing Digitial Signiture v3 now valid until June 2012

http://www.winpatrol.com/upgrade.html

Download
http://www.winpatrol.com/download.html

Reboot required
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Panda defs
by roddy32 / May 16, 2011 1:09 AM PDT
In reply to: UPDATES - May 16, 2011
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Ad-Aware defs v149.722/150.407
by roddy32 / May 16, 2011 1:40 AM PDT
In reply to: UPDATES - May 16, 2011
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
VIPRE/CounterSpy defs v9298
by roddy32 / May 16, 2011 3:08 AM PDT
In reply to: UPDATES - May 16, 2011
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Trojan Remover Database Update v7700
by roddy32 / May 16, 2011 3:19 AM PDT
In reply to: UPDATES - May 16, 2011
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
ClamAV defs v13081/29413
by roddy32 / May 16, 2011 3:27 AM PDT
In reply to: UPDATES - May 16, 2011

Latest ClamAV? stable release is: 0.97
ClamAV Virus Databases:
main.cvd ver. 53 released on 14 Nov 2010 09:58 :0500 (sig count: 846214)
daily.cvd ver. 13081 released on 15 May 2011 23:00 :0400 (sig count: 118103)
bytecode.cvd ver. 143 released on 13 Apr 2011 09:39 :0400 (sig count: 40)
safebrowsing.cvd ver. 29413 released on 15 May 2011 22:45 :0400 (sig count: 794657)
http://www.clamav.net/

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Emsisoft Anti-Malware signature updates - 18:30
by roddy32 / May 16, 2011 3:33 AM PDT
In reply to: UPDATES - May 16, 2011
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
BitDefender defs v7.37485
by roddy32 / May 16, 2011 4:16 AM PDT
In reply to: UPDATES - May 16, 2011
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
McAfee Daily defs v6348
by roddy32 / May 16, 2011 4:40 AM PDT
In reply to: UPDATES - May 16, 2011
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
NOD32 - Update 6127 (20110516)
by roddy32 / May 16, 2011 9:23 AM PDT
In reply to: UPDATES - May 16, 2011
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
SUPERAntiSpyware defs v7069/4881
by roddy32 / May 16, 2011 9:32 AM PDT
In reply to: UPDATES - May 16, 2011
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
NAV Daily defs
by roddy32 / May 16, 2011 9:45 AM PDT
In reply to: UPDATES - May 16, 2011
Daily Updates
Symantec Endpoint Protection 11
Norton AntiVirus 2008 and newer
Virus Definitions created 5/16/2011
Virus Definitions released 5/16/2011
Defs Version: 130516b
Sequence Number: 123194
Extended Version: 5/16/2011 rev. 2
Total Detections (Threats & Risks): 11119458

Multiple Daily Updates
Symantec Endpoint Protection 11
Norton AntiVirus 2008 and newer
Virus Definitions created 5/16/2011
Virus Definitions released 5/16/2011
Defs Version: 130516b
Sequence Number: 123194
Extended Version: 5/16/2011 rev. 2
Total Detections (Threats & Risks): 11119458
http://www.symantec.com/business/security_response/definitions/download/index.jsp
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
AntiVir Version: 7.11.08.37
by roddy32 / May 16, 2011 9:55 AM PDT
In reply to: UPDATES - May 16, 2011
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Quick Heal defs
by roddy32 / May 16, 2011 9:57 AM PDT
In reply to: UPDATES - May 16, 2011
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum 23 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.