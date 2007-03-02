Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

UPDATES - March 3, 2007

by Donna Buenaventura / March 2, 2007 5:43 PM PST

ClamAV
http://www.clamav.net/

Total number of signatures: 95951
daily.cvd ver. 2707 released on 03 Mar 2007 05:48 +0000

UPDATES - March 3, 2007
15 total posts
Collapse -
avast! version 000721-1
by Donna Buenaventura / March 2, 2007 5:46 PM PST
Collapse -
Update AVG 7.5 - AVI 268.18.6/ 709
by Donna Buenaventura / March 2, 2007 5:57 PM PST
Collapse -
TrojanHunter: 110126 rules
by Donna Buenaventura / March 2, 2007 6:02 PM PST
TrojanHunter 4.6 Ruleset Update - Mar 2, 2007
An updated TrojanHunter ruleset is available. This update adds at least 89 new trojan definitions.
You should have 110126 rules.
http://www.misec.net/forum/board/RulesetUpdates/1172895569

Licensed TrojanHunter users can easily update using TrojanHunter's LiveUpdate utility.

If you are using the trial version of TrojanHunter, use LiveUpdate after installation and then manually update after a few days (once a week or more is recommended).

License holders without an ongoing subscription please see http://www.misec.net/trojanhunter/updating/ for instructions on how to manually update to the latest ruleset.
Collapse -
BOClean FILEDATE: 2007-03-03 05:27:14 (UTC)
by roddy32 / March 2, 2007 7:45 PM PST
EIGHTY-EIGHT new nasties for a total of 21824 UNIQUE infectors (261,759 variants of these including trojans, worms, bots, hijackers, downloaders, spam proxies, rootkits, adware, spyware, keyloggers, "dialers" and other malware in total) covered in today's update for BOClean 4.22. BOClean 4.21 and earlier are no longer supported and MUST be upgraded.

To UPDATE your existing BOClean database, doubleclick on your BOClean traybar icon and select "check for update" to have BOClean automatically collect and install your update for you. BOClean is designed to perform an autoupdate if left configured to do so. If you have problems with the autoupdate program, check your firewall settings - we use passive FTP download instead of the more conventional HTTP method and some firewalls may refuse to allow the program to connect unless you set rules to permit the BOClean autoupdate program to collect them. Please consult your firewall's instructions on how to do this if the update program is stopped or crashed by your firewall.

Please ALSO note that updates of the database do NOT "UPGRADE" BOClean 4.21 and earlier to 4.22. Doing so requires that we send you a replacement or (if you paid for the "extended download" when you purchased BOClean) you can go back and redownload BOClean from Digital River and obtain the 4.22 upgrade yourself. If you didn't opt for the "extended download" premium option at additional cost at time of purchase, then you need to contact upgrade@nsclean.com in order to upgrade to 4.22. Information on what you need to do in order to GET your upgrade are detailed here:

http://www.nsclean.com/upgrade.html

Please also note that if you ever miss an update (or several) the update you collect includes *ALL* previous update information. There is no need to go hunting down other updates. The current one is always complete.
Collapse -
ZoneAlarm Anti-virus
by roddy32 / March 2, 2007 9:17 PM PST

Anti-virus signature DAT file version: 30.4.3449.000

To check your signature DAT file versions, go to the "Overview" section of ZA. Click on the "Product Info" tab. In the "Version Information" Section, your DAT versions should be listed there. An easier method will be to right-click the ZA icon on the taskbar and click "About..."

notes: 1.At this time there is no updates page for ZoneLabs.
2. Depending on the product version you are using, your DAT file number may be different.

http://www.zonelabs.com/store/content/home.jsp

Collapse -
NOD32 - 2092 (20070303)
by roddy32 / March 2, 2007 9:38 PM PST
Collapse -
NOD32 - 2093 (20070303)
by Donna Buenaventura / March 3, 2007 12:24 AM PST
Collapse -
AVG Anti-spyware 10:03 CET
by roddy32 / March 2, 2007 10:06 PM PST
Collapse -
Panda
by roddy32 / March 2, 2007 10:38 PM PST
Collapse -
NAV Daily
by roddy32 / March 3, 2007 2:51 AM PST
Collapse -
Database Update for The Cleaner 4.x Professional
by Marianna Schmudlach / March 3, 2007 6:34 AM PST

Database v4054, dated March 03, 2007, 58511 trojan definitions

Collapse -
Ad aware SE1R156 03.03.2007 is now available
by Marianna Schmudlach / March 3, 2007 6:36 AM PST

SE1R156 03.03.2007 is now available, new definition file for Ad-Aware SE.

New definitions:
====================
NeospaceInternetSecurity +2
Win32.Worm.Zhelatin +3

Updated definitions:
====================
FakeAlert

MD5 checksum is e65034850f9166087087ca9c331dcd5f

Collapse -
The MVPS HOSTS file was recently updated [03-03-07]
by roddy32 / March 3, 2007 6:54 AM PST
http://www.mvps.org/winhelp2002/hosts.htm

Download: hosts.zip (134 kb)
http://www.mvps.org/winhelp2002/hosts.zip

How To: Download and Extract the HOSTS file
http://www.mvps.org/winhelp2002/hosts2.htm

HOSTS File - Frequently Asked Questions
http://www.mvps.org/winhelp2002/hostsfaq.htm

Note: the "text" version makes a great resource
for determining possible culprits ... (555 kb)
http://www.mvps.org/winhelp2002/hosts.txt

Sign up for HOSTS file update notices
http://www.mvps.org/winhelp2002/hosts.htm#contribute

Visit the Hosts News blog
http://msmvps.com/blogs/hostsnews/default.aspx
Collapse -
TrojanHunter 4.6 Ruleset Update - Mar 3, 2007
by roddy32 / March 3, 2007 12:02 PM PST

An updated TrojanHunter ruleset is available. This update adds at least 46 new trojan definitions:

Adware.180Solutions.147
Adware.BHO.164
Adware.Comet.108
Adware.IEHlpr.123
Adware.Mirar.102
Adware.PurityScan.362
Agent.1235
Agent.1234
Agent.1233
Agent.1232
Agent.1231
Delf.519
Delf.518
HackTool.VB.114
Hoax.Renos.225
Hupigon.663
Hupigon.662
Pakes.219
PoisonIvy.107
PornDialer.Agent.110
PWSteal.Nilage.344
PWSteal.OnLineGames.244
PWSteal.QQPass.820
Spambot.145
TrojanClicker.VB.230
TrojanDownloader.Agent.1136
TrojanDownloader.Agent.1135
TrojanDownloader.CWS.138
TrojanDownloader.Delf.692
TrojanDownloader.Small.1235
TrojanDownloader.Small.1234
TrojanDownloader.Tiny.198
TrojanProxy.Delf.130
TrojanProxy.Small.157
TrojanSpy.Banker.1633
TrojanSpy.BZub.155
Vanbot.122
Vundo.167
Vundo.166
Vundo.165
Worm.Bagle.236
Worm.Buchon.100
Worm.Viking.227
Worm.Warezof.353
Worm.Warezof.352
ZlobDropper.654

Licensed TrojanHunter users can easily update using TrojanHunter's LiveUpdate utility.

If you are using the trial version of TrojanHunter, use LiveUpdate after installation and then manually update after a few days (once a week or more is recommended).

License holders without an ongoing subscription please see http://www.misec.net/trojanhunter/updating/ for instructions on how to manually update to the latest ruleset.


You should have 110262 rules
http://www.misec.net/forum/board/RulesetUpdates/1172980123

