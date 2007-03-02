UPDATES - March 3, 2007

Update avast! 4.x VPS (released: 3.3.2007, version: 000721-1)
http://www.avast.com/eng/updates.html
ClamAV
http://www.clamav.net/
Total number of signatures: 95951
daily.cvd ver. 2707 released on 03 Mar 2007 05:48 +0000
Anti-virus signature DAT file version: 30.4.3449.000
To check your signature DAT file versions, go to the "Overview" section of ZA. Click on the "Product Info" tab. In the "Version Information" Section, your DAT versions should be listed there. An easier method will be to right-click the ZA icon on the taskbar and click "About..."
notes: 1.At this time there is no updates page for ZoneLabs.
2. Depending on the product version you are using, your DAT file number may be different.
http://www.zonelabs.com/store/content/home.jsp
Last update: Today, 10:03 CET
Known threats in database: 651,965 threats
http://www.ewido.net/en/download/updates/
Virus Signature File
Saturday, 3 March 2007
http://www.pandasoftware.com/download/Client+Zone/
An updated TrojanHunter ruleset is available. This update adds at least 46 new trojan definitions:
Adware.180Solutions.147
Adware.BHO.164
Adware.Comet.108
Adware.IEHlpr.123
Adware.Mirar.102
Adware.PurityScan.362
Agent.1235
Agent.1234
Agent.1233
Agent.1232
Agent.1231
Delf.519
Delf.518
HackTool.VB.114
Hoax.Renos.225
Hupigon.663
Hupigon.662
Pakes.219
PoisonIvy.107
PornDialer.Agent.110
PWSteal.Nilage.344
PWSteal.OnLineGames.244
PWSteal.QQPass.820
Spambot.145
TrojanClicker.VB.230
TrojanDownloader.Agent.1136
TrojanDownloader.Agent.1135
TrojanDownloader.CWS.138
TrojanDownloader.Delf.692
TrojanDownloader.Small.1235
TrojanDownloader.Small.1234
TrojanDownloader.Tiny.198
TrojanProxy.Delf.130
TrojanProxy.Small.157
TrojanSpy.Banker.1633
TrojanSpy.BZub.155
Vanbot.122
Vundo.167
Vundo.166
Vundo.165
Worm.Bagle.236
Worm.Buchon.100
Worm.Viking.227
Worm.Warezof.353
Worm.Warezof.352
ZlobDropper.654
Licensed TrojanHunter users can easily update using TrojanHunter's LiveUpdate utility.
If you are using the trial version of TrojanHunter, use LiveUpdate after installation and then manually update after a few days (once a week or more is recommended).
License holders without an ongoing subscription please see http://www.misec.net/trojanhunter/updating/ for instructions on how to manually update to the latest ruleset.
You should have 110262 rules
http://www.misec.net/forum/board/RulesetUpdates/1172980123
