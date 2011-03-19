Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

UPDATES - March 20, 2011

by roddy32 / March 19, 2011 10:41 PM PDT
ClamAV defs v12864/28080
by roddy32 / March 19, 2011 10:44 PM PDT

Latest ClamAV? stable release is: 0.97
ClamAV Virus Databases:
main.cvd ver. 53 released on 14 Nov 2010 09:58 :0500 (sig count: 846214)
daily.cvd ver. 12864 released on 19 Mar 2011 22:42 :0400 (sig count: 74876)
bytecode.cvd ver. 142 released on 08 Mar 2011 13:28 :0500 (sig count: 40)
safebrowsing.cvd ver. 28080 released on 20 Mar 2011 06:45 :0400 (sig count: 652355)
http://www.clamav.net/

avast! 20.03.2011 - 110320-0
by roddy32 / March 19, 2011 10:46 PM PDT
avast! 20.03.2011 - 110320-1
by roddy32 / March 20, 2011 9:16 AM PDT
Emsisoft Anti-Malware signature updates - 10:57
by roddy32 / March 19, 2011 10:52 PM PDT
BitDefender defs v7.36691
by roddy32 / March 19, 2011 10:54 PM PDT
Microsoft Security Essentials defs v1.99.1562.0
by roddy32 / March 19, 2011 11:50 PM PDT
Microsoft Security Essentials defs v1.99.1574.0
by roddy32 / March 20, 2011 8:50 AM PDT
NOD32 - Update 5969 (20110320)
by roddy32 / March 20, 2011 8:53 AM PDT
AntiVir Version: 7.11.05.02
by roddy32 / March 20, 2011 8:59 AM PDT
Panda defs
by roddy32 / March 20, 2011 9:03 AM PDT
McAfee Daily defs v6291
by roddy32 / March 20, 2011 9:07 AM PDT
NAV Daily defs
by roddy32 / March 20, 2011 9:15 AM PDT
Daily Updates
Symantec Endpoint Protection 11
Norton AntiVirus 2008 and newer
Virus Definitions created 3/20/2011
Virus Definitions released 3/20/2011
Defs Version: 130320c
Sequence Number: 121382
Extended Version: 3/20/2011 rev. 3
Total Detections (Threats & Risks): 11050532

Multiple Daily Updates
Symantec Endpoint Protection 11
Norton AntiVirus 2008 and newer
Virus Definitions created 3/20/2011
Virus Definitions released 3/20/2011
Defs Version: 130320c
Sequence Number: 121382
Extended Version: 3/20/2011 rev. 3
Total Detections (Threats & Risks): 11050532
http://www.symantec.com/business/security_response/definitions/download/index.jsp
SUPERAntiSpyware defs v6636/4448
by roddy32 / March 20, 2011 9:31 AM PDT
hpHOSTS - UPDATED March 20th, 2011
by roddy32 / March 20, 2011 9:53 AM PDT

The hpHOSTS Hosts file has been updated. There is now a total of 121,974 listed hostsnames.

If you are NOT using the installer, please read the included Readme.txt file for installation instructions.

? Latest Updated: 20/03/2011 14:56
? Last Verified: 20/03/2011 05:00

Download hpHosts now!
http://www.hosts-file.net/?s=Download

hpHOSTS is a community managed hosts file. What that means to you is that you have a key role to play in improving hpHOSTS by submitting undesirable sites you think should be listed or by requesting removal of sites you think may have been added in error. This process is performed in our public forums and all decisions to add or remove sites are subject to public criticism and ongoing re-evaluation. If you would like to get involved, please register* at the hpHOSTS Hosts File Support Forum.

* Registration is free and is not required to download the hpHOSTS hosts file.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Alternative hosts file providers.

*MVPS - http://mvps.org/winhelp2002/hosts.htm
*Peter - http://pgl.yoyo.org/as/
*Malware Domain List - http://www.malwaredomainlist.com/hostslist/hosts.txt

MBAM defs v6113
by roddy32 / March 20, 2011 10:07 AM PDT
Trojan Remover Database Update v7673
by roddy32 / March 20, 2011 10:30 AM PDT
VIPRE/CounterSpy defs v8767
by roddy32 / March 20, 2011 10:51 AM PDT
