UPDATES - March 20, 2011

Latest ClamAV? stable release is: 0.97
ClamAV Virus Databases:
main.cvd ver. 53 released on 14 Nov 2010 09:58 :0500 (sig count: 846214)
daily.cvd ver. 12864 released on 19 Mar 2011 22:42 :0400 (sig count: 74876)
bytecode.cvd ver. 142 released on 08 Mar 2011 13:28 :0500 (sig count: 40)
safebrowsing.cvd ver. 28080 released on 20 Mar 2011 06:45 :0400 (sig count: 652355)
http://www.clamav.net/
