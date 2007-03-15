Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

General discussion

UPDATES - March 16, 2007

by roddy32 / March 15, 2007 8:02 PM PDT
TrojanHunter 4.6 Ruleset Update - Mar 15, 2007

An updated TrojanHunter ruleset is available. This update adds at least 105 new trojan definitions:

Adware.Agent.180
Adware.Agent.179
Adware.Agent.178
Adware.BHO.168
Adware.BHO.167
Adware.BHO.166
Adware.IEHlpr.126
Adware.IEHlpr.125
Adware.Lelecom.100
Adware.LinkOptimizer.133
Adware.Lop.243
Adware.Themeadp.100
Adware.Visua.102
Adware.WinAD.165
Adware.WinAD.164
Adware.WSearch.129
Agent.1272
Agent.1271
Agent.1270
Agent.1269
Agent.1268
Agent.1267
Agent.1266
Agent.1265
KillWin.105
PcClient.216
PePatch.118
PWSteal.Agent.313
PWSteal.Delf.354
PWSteal.Delf.353
PWSteal.Delf.352
PWSteal.Lmir.249
PWSteal.Nilage.350
PWSteal.Nilage.349
PWSteal.Nilage.348
PWSteal.OnLineGames.268
PWSteal.OnLineGames.267
PWSteal.OnLineGames.266
PWSteal.OnLineGames.265
PWSteal.OnLineGames.264
PWSteal.OnLineGames.263
PWSteal.OnLineGames.262
PWSteal.OnLineGames.261
PWSteal.OnLineGames.260
PWSteal.OnLineGames.259
PWSteal.OnLineGames.258
PWSteal.OnLineGames.257
PWSteal.OnLineGames.256
PWSteal.WOW.268
PWSteal.WOW.267
Rootkit.Agent.159
SDBot.1005
StartPage.211
TrojanClicker.VB.234
TrojanClicker.VB.233
TrojanDownloader.AdLoad.409
TrojanDownloader.Agent.1179
TrojanDownloader.Agent.1178
TrojanDownloader.Agent.1177
TrojanDownloader.Agent.1176
TrojanDownloader.Agent.1175
TrojanDownloader.Agent.1174
TrojanDownloader.Agent.1173
TrojanDownloader.Agent.1172
TrojanDownloader.Agent.1171
TrojanDownloader.Cryptic.171
TrojanDownloader.Cryptic.170
TrojanDownloader.Cryptic.169
TrojanDownloader.Cryptic.168
TrojanDownloader.Cryptic.167
TrojanDownloader.Cryptic.166
TrojanDownloader.Delf.707
TrojanDownloader.Delf.706
TrojanDownloader.Delf.705
TrojanDownloader.Delf.704
TrojanDownloader.Small.1268
TrojanDownloader.Small.1267
TrojanDownloader.Small.1266
TrojanDownloader.Small.1265
TrojanDownloader.Small.1264
TrojanDownloader.Tiny.204
TrojanDownloader.VB.490
TrojanDownloader.VB.489
TrojanDownloader.VB.488
TrojanDownloader.VB.487
TrojanDownloader.VB.486
TrojanDownloader.VB.485
TrojanDownloader.VB.484
TrojanDropper.Agent.465
TrojanDropper.Agent.464
TrojanDropper.Delf.451
TrojanDropper.VB.187
TrojanProxy.Slaper.108
TrojanSpy.Agent.310
TrojanSpy.Agent.309
TrojanSpy.Agent.308
TrojanSpy.Delf.287
VB.540
Vundo.187
Worm.Delf.131
Worm.Delf.130
Worm.Delf.129
Worm.Delf.128
Worm.Zhelatin.202
Worm.Zhelatin.201

Licensed TrojanHunter users can easily update using TrojanHunter's LiveUpdate utility.

If you are using the trial version of TrojanHunter, use LiveUpdate after installation and then manually update after a few days (once a week or more is recommended).

License holders without an ongoing subscription please see http://www.misec.net/trojanhunter/updating/ for instructions on how to manually update to the latest ruleset.


You should have 112112 rules ( 112187 for LiveUpdate)
http://www.misec.net/forum/board/RulesetUpdates/1174016475
Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: UPDATES - March 16, 2007
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: UPDATES - March 16, 2007
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
23 total posts
Collapse -
a-squared signature update
by roddy32 / March 15, 2007 8:51 PM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
ClamAV Database update #2850
by roddy32 / March 15, 2007 9:20 PM PDT

Latest ClamAV? stable release is: 0.90.1
Total number of signatures: 99441
ClamAV Virus Databases:
main.cvd ver. 42 released on 31 Dec 2006 13:09 +0100
daily.cvd ver. 2850 released on 16 Mar 2007 11:05 +0000
http://www.clamav.net/

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
F-Prot 03/16/2007
by roddy32 / March 15, 2007 9:33 PM PDT

Virus Signature Files
For all versions of F-PROT Antivirus except version 6 and later
* Application/Script Viruses and Trojans (15 March 2007 )
* Document/Office/Macro Viruses (15 March 2007)
F-PROT Antivirus can detect a total of 418638 worms, viruses and other malicious programs with these latest virus signature files.

Version 6 of F-PROT Antivirus can detect a total of 545798 worms, viruses and other malicious programs with its latest virus signature file. This number differs from that of other versions of F-PROT Antivirus due to differences in design and structure.
http://www.f-prot.com/download/signaturefiles.html
http://www.f-prot.com/products/currentversions.html

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
NOD32 - 2120 (20070316)
by roddy32 / March 15, 2007 10:09 PM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
NOD32 - 2121 (20070316)
by roddy32 / March 16, 2007 6:58 AM PDT
2007-03-16 15:01
Win32/Agent.NDE (3), Win32/Agent.NHA (4), Win32/Agent.SP, Win32/Diamin.JS (2), Win32/Diamin.NAC, Win32/Diamin.NAD, Win32/Diamin.NAE, Win32/Inject.NAD (2), Win32/Nidis, Win32/Nidis.A, Win32/Nidis.A (4), Win32/PSW.Agent.NDK (2), Win32/Rbot, Win32/Rootkit.Agent.NAZ, Win32/Spy.Banker.CLL, Win32/Spy.Delf.NEL (4), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Agent.BBB (7), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Agent.NJP (2), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Agent.NJQ (2), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Delf.NRM (2), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Delf.NRN (3), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Delf.NRO (2), Win32/TrojanDownloader.QQHelper.NAQ (2), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Tiny.FK (2), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Tiny.GD (2), Win32/TrojanDownloader.VB.NJH, Win32/TrojanDropper.Agent.NEB (2), Win32/TrojanProxy.Slaper.C (2), Win32/VB.NDH (2)
http://www.eset.eu/podpora/aktualizacia-2121-20070316?lng=en
http://www.eset.eu/support/update-xy1
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
NOD32 - 2122 (20070317)
by roddy32 / March 16, 2007 12:14 PM PDT
2007-03-17 02:15
Win32/Agent.QT (3), Win32/Bifrose.NBM, Win32/CnsMin (7), Win32/Delf.NDZ (2), Win32/DNSChanger.NAD (2), Win32/Downloader.Agent.C, Win32/PSW.LdPinch.BQN, Win32/PSW.LdPinch.BQW, Win32/PSW.Lineage.AWO, Win32/PSW.Lineage.DN, Win32/RedHood.A (19), Win32/RedHood.B (6), Win32/Sality.NAM (3), Win32/Small.FB (2), Win32/Sohanad.AI (3), Win32/Spy.Bancos.NFN (2), Win32/Spy.Banker.ANV, Win32/TrojanDownloader.Agent.BCC (3), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Agent.BIA, Win32/TrojanDownloader.Dadobra.FX (2), Win32/TrojanDownloader.QQHelper.OP, Win32/TrojanDownloader.Zlob (2), Win32/TrojanDownloader.Zlob.ATN (10), Win32/TrojanProxy.Wopla.NAC (4)
http://www.eset.sk/podpora/aktualizacia-2122-20070317
http://www.eset.sk/en/support/update-xy1
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
AntiVir - 6.38.00.69
by Donna Buenaventura / March 15, 2007 10:20 PM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
AntiVir Version: 6.38.00.71
by roddy32 / March 16, 2007 6:19 AM PDT
In reply to: AntiVir - 6.38.00.69
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Windows Defender signature and enige update
by roddy32 / March 15, 2007 10:45 PM PDT
Windows Defender Signature Update

Also an engine update 1.1.2306.0

Windows Defender Version: 1.1.1593.0
Engine Version: 1.1.2306.0
Definition Version: 1.16.2344.6

Product Info: Windows Defender

Also available via Windows updates or the program updater
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
BOClean FILEDATE: 2007-03-16 12:07:47 (UTC)
by roddy32 / March 15, 2007 11:22 PM PDT

ONE HUNDRED AND FORTY new nasties for a total of 22388 UNIQUE infectors (268,991 variants of these including trojans, worms, bots, hijackers, downloaders, spam proxies, rootkits, adware, spyware, keyloggers, "dialers" and other malware in total) covered in today's update for BOClean 4.22. BOClean 4.21 and earlier are no longer supported and MUST be upgraded.

To UPDATE your existing BOClean database, doubleclick on your BOClean traybar icon and select "check for update" to have BOClean automatically collect and install your update for you. BOClean is designed to perform an autoupdate if left configured to do so. If you have problems with the autoupdate program, check your firewall settings - we use passive FTP download instead of the more conventional HTTP method and some firewalls may refuse to allow the program to connect unless you set rules to permit the BOClean autoupdate program to collect them. Please consult your firewall's instructions on how to do this if the update program is stopped or crashed by your firewall.

Please ALSO note that updates of the database do NOT "UPGRADE" BOClean 4.21 and earlier to 4.22. Doing so requires that we send you a replacement or (if you paid for the "extended download" when you purchased BOClean) you can go back and redownload BOClean from Digital River and obtain the 4.22 upgrade yourself. If you didn't opt for the "extended download" premium option at additional cost at time of purchase, then you need to contact upgrade@nsclean.com in order to upgrade to 4.22. Information on what you need to do in order to GET your upgrade are detailed here:

http://www.nsclean.com/upgrade.html

Please also note that if you ever miss an update (or several) the update you collect includes *ALL* previous update information. There is no need to go hunting down other updates. The current one is always complete.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
BOClean INTRADAY update notice
by roddy32 / March 16, 2007 7:17 AM PDT
FILEDATE: 2007-03-16 20:14:57 (UTC)

NINE MORE new nasties for a total of 22397 UNIQUE infectors (269,104 variants of these including trojans, worms, bots, hijackers, downloaders, spam proxies, rootkits, adware, spyware, keyloggers, "dialers" and other malware in total) covered in today's update for BOClean 4.22. BOClean 4.21 and earlier are no longer supported and MUST be upgraded.

To UPDATE your existing BOClean database, doubleclick on your BOClean traybar icon and select "check for update" to have BOClean automatically collect and install your update for you. BOClean is designed to perform an autoupdate if left configured to do so. If you have problems with the autoupdate program, check your firewall settings - we use passive FTP download instead of the more conventional HTTP method and some firewalls may refuse to allow the program to connect unless you set rules to permit the BOClean autoupdate program to collect them. Please consult your firewall's instructions on how to do this if the update program is stopped or crashed by your firewall.

Please ALSO note that updates of the database do NOT "UPGRADE" BOClean 4.21 and earlier to 4.22. Doing so requires that we send you a replacement or (if you paid for the "extended download" when you purchased BOClean) you can go back and redownload BOClean from Digital River and obtain the 4.22 upgrade yourself. If you didn't opt for the "extended download" premium option at additional cost at time of purchase, then you need to contact upgrade@nsclean.com in order to upgrade to 4.22. Information on what you need to do in order to GET your upgrade are detailed here:

http://www.nsclean.com/upgrade.html

Please also note that if you ever miss an update (or several) the update you collect includes *ALL* previous update information. There is no need to go hunting down other updates. The current one is always complete.
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
AVG 7.5 - AVI 268.18.12/ 724
by roddy32 / March 16, 2007 1:36 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
avast! 4.x VPS (released: 16.3.2007, version: 000724-1)
by roddy32 / March 16, 2007 1:52 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
McAfee Daily #4986
by roddy32 / March 16, 2007 4:11 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Foxit PDF Reader 2.0 Build 1516
by Brent Welch / March 16, 2007 4:54 AM PDT

Foxit Reader 2.0 is a free PDF document viewer and printer, with incredible small size (only 1.7 M download size), breezing-fast launch speed and amazingly rich feature set. Foxit Reader 2.0 supports Windows 95/98/Me/2000/XP/2003. Its core function is compatible with PDF Standard 1.6.

Version 2.0 introduces many exciting new features, including interactive form filler, multi-language UI support, on-demand download of add-on, self upgrade, Javascript support, improved printing speed, streamlined UI and much more.

http://www.foxitsoftware.com/pdf/reader_2/down_reader.htm

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
hpHOSTS annoucement
by roddy32 / March 16, 2007 5:09 AM PDT

This is just an announcement and not an actual update

[quote]
16th March, 2007

Due to a few major changes, the new URL's for hpHosts, it's website, and it's forums are;

Website: http://hosts-file.net
Forums: http://forum.hosts-file.net

The URL below has been changed to redirect to the main website and will eventually be phased out, to be used as a backup only.

http://hphosts.mysteryfcm.co.uk

[/quote]

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
SpySweeper defs #880
by roddy32 / March 16, 2007 6:12 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
AVG Anti-spyware 16:15 CET
by roddy32 / March 16, 2007 6:31 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
AIMFix
by roddy32 / March 16, 2007 7:38 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
NAV Daily
by roddy32 / March 16, 2007 7:43 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Panda
by roddy32 / March 16, 2007 9:51 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
SUPERAntiSpyware defs update #3202/1212
by roddy32 / March 16, 2007 12:57 PM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum 23 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.