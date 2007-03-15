UPDATES - March 16, 2007

ONE HUNDRED AND FORTY new nasties for a total of 22388 UNIQUE infectors (268,991 variants of these including trojans, worms, bots, hijackers, downloaders, spam proxies, rootkits, adware, spyware, keyloggers, "dialers" and other malware in total) covered in today's update for BOClean 4.22. BOClean 4.21 and earlier are no longer supported and MUST be upgraded.



To UPDATE your existing BOClean database, doubleclick on your BOClean traybar icon and select "check for update" to have BOClean automatically collect and install your update for you. BOClean is designed to perform an autoupdate if left configured to do so. If you have problems with the autoupdate program, check your firewall settings - we use passive FTP download instead of the more conventional HTTP method and some firewalls may refuse to allow the program to connect unless you set rules to permit the BOClean autoupdate program to collect them. Please consult your firewall's instructions on how to do this if the update program is stopped or crashed by your firewall.



Please ALSO note that updates of the database do NOT "UPGRADE" BOClean 4.21 and earlier to 4.22. Doing so requires that we send you a replacement or (if you paid for the "extended download" when you purchased BOClean) you can go back and redownload BOClean from Digital River and obtain the 4.22 upgrade yourself. If you didn't opt for the "extended download" premium option at additional cost at time of purchase, then you need to contact upgrade@nsclean.com in order to upgrade to 4.22. Information on what you need to do in order to GET your upgrade are detailed here:



http://www.nsclean.com/upgrade.html



Please also note that if you ever miss an update (or several) the update you collect includes *ALL* previous update information. There is no need to go hunting down other updates. The current one is always complete.